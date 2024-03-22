The FBI says passengers can become victims of crime

At the beginning of March, the American Department of Justice had already announced that it was opening a criminal investigation into this spectacular incident that took place on January 5.

Passengers aboard a Boeing whose door came loose mid-flight may have been victims of a crime, according to the FBI, US media reported Friday. In early March, the Ministry of Justice had already announced that it was opening a criminal investigation into the spectacular incident that took place on January 5, when a “cap holder” An Alaska Airlines plane’s fuselage (a metal panel positioned to accommodate a door) broke off.

No one was seriously injured, but the 737 MAX 9 had to make an emergency landing. Images of panicked passengers sitting next to gaping holes in mid-flight went viral worldwide. Passengers recently received a letter from the FBI, which is investigating the matter, according to the Seattle Times. “I am contacting you because we have identified you as a possible victim of a crime”An American federal police agent writes in this document.

Criticized Boeing’s slowdown

“A criminal investigation can be a lengthy process and, for a number of reasons, we cannot inform you of its progress at this time”, he adds. Some of the bolts securing the cap holder were missing, according to the American Transportation Safety Agency (NTSB), which blamed Boeing. The aircraft manufacturer was particularly criticized for its slow cooperation with the authorities. In early March, the NTSB explained that it had not received certain important documents, and the company still has not named the employees who participated in the questioning. “It’s absurd that two months later we don’t have this information.”The president of the NTSB, Jennifer Homendi, condemned the American parliamentarians.