Boeing 777 loses wheel during takeoff in San Francisco and makes emergency landing

Aviation – an event that can quickly turn into a disaster. A Boeing 777 made an emergency landing in Los Angeles this Thursday, March 7 after losing a tire on one of its wheels during its takeoff phase at San Francisco International Airport. There were 249 people on board, including passengers and staff, on the plane bound for Japan.

A new failure that adds to the recent setbacks for the American aircraft manufacturer. As you can see In the video belowA landing gear wheel fell off a Boeing 777 seconds after takeoff.

The tire bounced into the airport parking lot, damaging several cars. No one was injured, according to local media KRON4.

The plane has six wheels on each of its two landing gears, so it can land safely if a wheel is lost or damaged, United said.

The emergency landing comes two months after a Boeing 737 MAX 9 operated by Alaska Airlines saw a cork door detach from the cabin minutes after takeoff.

An investigation has been launched by the American authorities in charge of aviation safety, and a report by an independent commission appointed by the Air Regulator (FAA) has pointed out shortcomings in the manufacturer’s safety system.

