Earthquakes caused by DFB cause scandal in Germany

The news hit like a bombshell. Yesterday evening, the German Federation (DFB) officially announced that the American firm Nike will be the future equipment supplier for the German national teams from 2027. A dramatic turn of events ending more than 70 years of collaboration between Germany and the local Adidas company. To justify the DFB’s choice, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the German Federation, Holger Bask, declared: “The brand presents the best economic offer ever and is also influenced by its vision, which includes the promotion of amateur and grassroots sports as well as a clear commitment to the sustainable development of women’s football in Germany”.

A vision that is not shared by everyone on the other side of the Rhine. Clearly, many German citizens as well as some members of the political class do not at all approve of the DFB’s decision to sideline the German sports equipment giant in favor of American Nike. This is the case with Economy Minister Robert Habeck. “I can hardly imagine a German jersey without the three stripes. Adidas and black-red-gold have always been together for me. It is part of the German identity. I’d like a little more local patriotism.”, he trusted his social networks. A sentiment shared by the Minister of Health, Karl Lauterbach. “Shouldn’t adidas be the national football jersey anymore? An American company instead? I think it’s a bad decision when a business destroys a piece of tradition and heritage…”

The political class is not the only one affected by this historical change. Antonio Di Salvo, the coach of the German Espooirs, was also very surprised when he heard the news. “It was very surprising. I didn’t expect that. It’s not my place to talk about it.”, he divulged the day before the Aspirations’ match against Kosovo. A surprise that Adidas seems to share. The three-striped brand reacted to the announcement yesterday. And apparently, she didn’t see the blow coming. “We were informed today (yesterday) by the DFB that the association will have a new supplier from 2027”., very briefly revealed a spokesperson for the equipment manufacturer. On the other hand, you don’t have to be a soothsayer to know that Nike is happy. “This is great proof that when we try our best, no one can defeat us. The DFB is a legendary global football force. Nike shows itself in its best light »John Donahoe announced the boss of the swoosh brand.

However, faced with this scandal, the DFB was forced to negotiate once again after announcing a future partnership with Nike. “We understand all your feelings. Even for us, as a federation, it is a decisive event when it is established that the partnership, which has been and remains marked by many special moments, is coming to an end after more than 70 years. This does not leave us indifferent. However, the German Football Association is primarily committed to German football and its development. With over 24,000 football clubs, 2.2 million active players, many volunteers and around 55,000 referees, this puts us above all else. The DFB has a unique feature: it is a specialized sports federation that lends its base to its member associations, the amateur sector. He puts money into football. So that football remains a popular sport. In this context, the DFB must make economic decisions. Nike has made the best financial offer ever in a transparent and non-discriminatory tender. The future partnership with Nike ensures that we can continue to fulfill our central functions for football in the next decade. We are happy with it. At the same time, it is clear that we will live and enjoy the collaboration with our long-time partner adidas with full commitment until the last day. » and the DFB, to better understand the economic argument put forward by the media Handelsblatt announced yesterday that Nike will pay at least €100 million per season, while Adidas will pay “only” €50 million.