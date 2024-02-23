Beyonce becomes first black #1 artist on country chart… Hayden Panettiere pays tribute to her dead brother…

Phil Des Stars – All the celebrity news is in “20 Minutes”.

February 21, 2024

Salma Hayek celebrated her daughter-in-law Mathilde’s birthday

Mathilde, daughter of François-Henri Pinault and Dorothy Lepere, celebrated her 23rd birthday with an adorable message from her mother-in-law, Salma Hayek!

The star wrote, “Happy birthday Tildy Tildy Tildy, we love you and are proud of the woman you have become. Frida In the caption of a photo of him and the girl, on a boat.

François-Henri Pinault married Salma Hayek in 2009 and has a daughter, Valentina. The Caring boss has two children with his first wife Mathilde and Vincent. He is also the father of Augustin, born from his relationship with top model Linda Evangelista.

Hayden Panettiere paid tribute to her brother on the first anniversary of his death

Beyoncé is the first black artist to have a No. 1 hit on the country charts

Beyonce succeeded in her bid! The first song from his country album went straight to the top of the charts dedicated to this music genre. A feat for Texas Hold ‘EmBut also for the second title, 16 cars which took ninth place, while niche radio stations were extremely cautious when it was released.

Never one to do things by halves, Queen Bey made history by becoming the first black woman to top both hot(…) Read more at 20 min

Also Read:

Mariah Carey is no longer No. 1 on the charts with “All I Want for Christmas (Is You).”

Chilean reception of Beyonce’s country songs on exclusive radio stations in the United States

Gerard Pique fed up with Shakira fans… Madonna pays tribute to her dead producer…