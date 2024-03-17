Sheltered immigrant rapes 15-year-old girl in former Massachusetts hotel

A Haitian immigrant who lived in a former Massachusetts hotel that now houses asylum seekers was accused of raping a 15-year-old girl inside a room last week, according to prosecutors.

Corey Alvarez, 26, is being held without bail on charges of child rape after he was arrested by police officers in the Boston suburb of Rockland, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said.

“I am absolutely shocked by what happened in Rockland,” Massachusetts state representative David DeCoste said in a statement to the Boston Herald last week.

“Above all, my deepest condolences go out to the young woman who was abused,” the Republican lawmaker said. “The Commonwealth has failed this young woman.”

Police were called to the former Comfort Inn Hotel on Hingham Street shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday for a report of sexual assault, according to prosecutors.

Inside, police officers located the teenage victim and transported her to South Shore Hospital.

Alvarez was accused of raping the girl and pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday, where he was ordered held without bail to return to court on March 22.

