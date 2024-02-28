Best Dressed Stars at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards
We know you were just getting off all the red carpet fashion at the 2024 SAG Awards yesterday, but get ready for another sensational red carpet event!
Founded in 1984, the Independent Spirit Awards, better known as the Spirit Awards, is an awards show dedicated to indie filmmakers, actors and crew. This year, on February 25, they took place at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California (as they did many years ago.)
This year, several stars have been nominated for prestigious awards, such as Natalie Portman May December And for Greta Lee Past Lives, both nominated for Best Lead Performance. Along with that, some of our favorite A-listers have been nominated, such as Anne Hathaway, Emma Corinne, Ali Wong and more. And we, for one, are glued to our seats to watch all the updates.
However, what we’re concerned about right now is red-carpet fashion. From gorgeous floral gowns by Anna Kendrick and Quinta Brunson to colorful looks like Elizabeth Banks’ little red dress, this red carpet had some of the best fashion of 2024.
Check out who arrived and stunned on the blue carpet below!
-
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Da’Vine Joy Randolph stole the show in this maroon ensemble of a slip dress and matching leather trench coat.
-
Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson looked ravishing in this floral, shimmering gold gown.
-
Eddie Bryant
Eddie Bryant kept things oh-so-chic in this black two-piece.
-
Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick looked like a princess in this pink floral gown by Markarian.
-
Greta Lee
Greta Lee’s Cosmic White Mini-Dress from LII Hypnotized Fans.
-
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts wows in this cutout black custom Valentino dress.
-
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain looked radiant in this flowing blue Oscar de la Renta gown.
-
James Marsden
James Marsden’s upscale casual suit is truly a service.
-
Lily Gladstone
Lily Gladstone wowed in this burnt orange and black number.
-
Coleman Domingo
Coleman Domingo instantly became the best dressed of the night when he arrived in this white Versace ensemble.
-
Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks looked stunning in this little red dress by Jacquemus.
-
Clark Becko
Clarke Baco looked amazing in this sparkling, romantic Rodarte dress.
-
Emma Corinne
Emma Corinne rocked this unique silk black Miu Miu look.
-
Ali Wong
Ali Wong turned heads in this metallic gown from Kong Tri.
-
Judy Reyes
Judy Reyes rocked this intricate, vintage and colorful gown.
-
Glen Howerton
Glenn Howerton stunned in this all-navy outfit.
-
Dominic Sessa
Dominic Sesa looked dashing in this white suit.
-
Stephanie Sue
Stephanie Hsu’s sparkling black suit was one of our all-time favorite looks from the event.
-
Jurnee Smollett
Jurney Smollett rocked this black leather dress by Proenza Schouler.
-
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams kept things simple and sweet with this Chanel tweed dress.
-
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway’s sparkling white Valentino jumpsuit was the coded 1970s style we could never ask for.
-
Andrew Scott
Andrew Scott’s all-yellow suit stole the show.
-
Hannah Einbinder
Hannah Einbinder’s leather Louis Vuitton dress was such a treat.
-
Lydia Hurst-Shaw
Lydia Hearst-Shaw looked like a princess in this pink Roberto Cavalli gown.
-
Rachel Sennott
Rachel Sennott’s sparkling black catsuit turned heads.
-
Noomi Rapace
Noomi Rapace was the epitome of fashionable edgy in this all-black leather look.
-
Havana Rose Liu
Havana Rose Liu looked radiant in this plunging, sheer floral Chanel number.
-
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman looked stunning in this vibrant red Balmain look.
-
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish donned this oversized black Valentino look.
