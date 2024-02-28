Best Dressed Stars at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards

We know you were just getting off all the red carpet fashion at the 2024 SAG Awards yesterday, but get ready for another sensational red carpet event!

A related story

Ali Wong’s wings on her SAG Awards dress need this major red carpet plan



Founded in 1984, the Independent Spirit Awards, better known as the Spirit Awards, is an awards show dedicated to indie filmmakers, actors and crew. This year, on February 25, they took place at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California (as they did many years ago.)

This year, several stars have been nominated for prestigious awards, such as Natalie Portman May December And for Greta Lee Past Lives, both nominated for Best Lead Performance. Along with that, some of our favorite A-listers have been nominated, such as Anne Hathaway, Emma Corinne, Ali Wong and more. And we, for one, are glued to our seats to watch all the updates.

However, what we’re concerned about right now is red-carpet fashion. From gorgeous floral gowns by Anna Kendrick and Quinta Brunson to colorful looks like Elizabeth Banks’ little red dress, this red carpet had some of the best fashion of 2024.

Check out who arrived and stunned on the blue carpet below!