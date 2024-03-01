Benoît Bazin, architect of Saint-Gobain’s metamorphosis

portrait – Under the leadership of its managing director, who will become CEO next June, the construction materials giant has become much more international and more profitable.

You can be 359 years old and very alert. This is what Saint-Gobain proves, whose creation can be traced back to 1665, creating the Royal Ice Manufacture with a letter of patent signed by Louis XIV. After becoming a giant in construction materials, Saint-Gobain has undergone significant transformation in just five years.

“Since 2019, the profile of Saint-Gobain has undergone a serious change.explains Figaro Benoit Bazin, Group General Director. Including the latest project in Australia, which we have just announced, 15 billion euros in turnover have been sold or bought. More precisely, we sold 9.5 billion euros of turnover and made acquisitions for a turnover volume of slightly more than 5.5 billion euros.”

Not profitable enough

2019 is the year that Benoit Bazin was appointed Deputy General Director of the group. It designs and implements two strategic plans in 2019 and 2021, which initiate this transformation. Pierre-Andre D