Bad news for savers

Bad news for the 55 million savers who choose Leverat

It was in July 2023 that the Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, announced a 3% reduction and stabilization of the Livret A rate until 2025. A very controversial decision, especially by Professor Paul Cassia of the Panthéon-Sorbonne University, who filed an appeal to cancel the decree of July 28.

” I approached the Council of State (aff. 475953) of the decision Bruno Le Mere To maintain the rate of a booklet, to examine whether: ‘exceptional circumstances’ make it possible not to raise this rate to 4.1%; This rate can be frozen for 18 months », he wrote on his X account last August.

The Council of State Leverage rejects talk of a rate meltdown

Monday February 19, the Council of State, which investigated the matter, rejected the appeal filed by the law professor, Agence France-Presse indicates. A decision confirmed by Professor Paul Cassia of the Panthéon-Sorbonne University: “ Freezing the Livret A rate at 3% until January 31, 2025: On February 19, 2024, the Council of State rejected my request to overturn the decision of Bruno Le Maire and the Banque de France, citing ‘exceptional circumstances’. Existed on August 28, 2013 and continues today », he wrote on his X account.

Thus, the Council of State validates the argument put forward by Bruno Le Maire who followed the recommendations of the Bank de France. As a reminder, the organization hypothesized that “ A very high rate, when regulated savings are unmatched among our European neighbors, would be detrimental to our economic activity and growth. “

So the ruling sounds like bad news for many holders of Livret A, arguably one of the French people’s favorite savings products. Applying a calculation formula that specifically takes into account the evolution of inflation, the Leverate A rate should reach 4.10% in 2024. But with the decision of the Council of State, the rate of remuneration will actually remain at 3 and be well maintained. % till 2025.