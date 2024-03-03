Health: World’s youngest patient diagnosed with Alzheimer’s is 19: News

In 2023, neurologists in China made a very sad discovery: they diagnosed the world’s youngest patient with Alzheimer’s disease, a 19-year-old young man.

Alzheimer’s disease is no longer just a curse for the elderly. Indeed, a very young patient was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, according to a report published in the journal Alzheimer’s Disease on January 31. At just 19 years old, he “progressive loss of memory” In the last two years, which is confirmed by the results of a test conducted by the University of California, Los Angeles, which shows “memory loss”.

Alzheimer’s doesn’t just affect people over the age of 65

Reported by Magazine Science and LifeThe disease appeared when the young man was 17, before cognitive problems worsened over time. “The teen had difficulty reading, concentrating in class, and recalling the previous day’s events.” But even that “Also often forgot where his things were”, the article clarifies. According to Science and Life, the patient, due to his illness, could not have completed his secondary education. According to doctors’ reports, their overall memory score was 82% lower than that of young people their age, and their immediate memory score was 87% lower.

Yet his case is not unique, as recalled France AlzheimerWhile the disease affects most people age 65 or older, “Alzheimer’s disease also occurs in young people from the age of 30”. 5,000 new young Alzheimer’s patients, under the age of 60, are diagnosed each year.