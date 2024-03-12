Barca dominate Napoli and qualify for the quarter finals of the Champions League

In the absence of the injured Gavi, Pedri and Frankie de Jong, it was young Fermin Lopez (20 years old) who stood out, opening the scoring on a cross from Rafinha (1-0, 15th). However, he also had the spotlight stolen by an earlier colleague: Pau Cubarsi (17 years old). With alarming ease, the central defender ruled the duels (6 wins), assured in his transmissions (90% of successful passes) and was elected Man of the Match.