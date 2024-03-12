Barca dominate Napoli and qualify for the quarter finals of the Champions League
A painful qualification, but highly anticipated. The winner of Naples (3-1) this Tuesday evening, in the round of 16 second leg, FC Barcelona returns to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after a three-year absence. Holding a first-leg defeat in Italy (1-1), the Catalans were able to count on the contribution of players from Barcelona’s training center, La Masia.
In the absence of the injured Gavi, Pedri and Frankie de Jong, it was young Fermin Lopez (20 years old) who stood out, opening the scoring on a cross from Rafinha (1-0, 15th). However, he also had the spotlight stolen by an earlier colleague: Pau Cubarsi (17 years old). With alarming ease, the central defender ruled the duels (6 wins), assured in his transmissions (90% of successful passes) and was elected Man of the Match.
As promising, Lamin Yamal (16) was at the root of Barca’s second goal, scoring on the counter, barely two minutes after the Catalans’ opening score. At the end of a rush by the new Barcelona jewel, Joao Cancelo found the ball returned by the post after a strike from Rafinha (2-0, 17th).
Naples missed their chance
Despite stifling during the first half hour of the game, Naples was able to revive thanks to Amir Rahmani. Coming to bring a surplus, the Kosovar central defender reduced the score to a cross from Matteo Politano (2-1, 30th). But, despite several clear-cut chances, whether it was a header from Giovanni Di Lorenzo (34th) or strikes from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (47th) and Politano (54th), Naples could not get back on the scoresheet.
19
Barça will participate in the quarter finals of the Champions League for the 19th time. Only Bayern Munich (22) and Real Madrid (20) have more appearances at this stage of the competition.
Having just entered the game, Dane Jasper Lundström came close to equalizing with a header, alone at the far post (80th). Yet another failure punished by Barça. Robert Lewandowski finished off a combination started by Ilkay Gundogan and Sergi Roberto (3-1, 83rd) with his right foot. A liberation that is certainly late, but eagerly awaited in Catalonia.