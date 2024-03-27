Bad news for GTA VI

Fans of the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) video game series are eagerly awaiting the sixth installment. Ever since the first images were revealed after being leaked in 2022, excitement has been at its peak. But some news darkens the picture: GTA VI may not arrive before 2026, while the release on the Xbox series and PS5 consoles was initially planned for 2025.

The development of GTA VI has been a real marathon for the game’s publisher, Rockstar Games. After allowing its employees to work from home during the pandemic, the company decided to bring them back to the office. The decision is intended to prevent further information leaks, but it was not well received by all employees, slowing the progress of the project.

Returning to the office isn’t the only obstacle. The complexity of the game, with its Miami-inspired universe called Vice City, required a lot of work and time. Rockstar Games is hoping for a spring 2025 release, but inside sources suggest that fall 2025 or even 2026 would be more realistic if delays continue.

The challenge is significant for the publisher who must juggle high player expectations, quality of delivery and development constraints. The coming months will be crucial to determine if GTA VI can keep its promises and especially its release date.