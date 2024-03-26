Austin Butler improvised this scene for his big bad Fayed Routha

In the middle of a promotional tour for Dune: Part TwoAustin Butler revealed this anecdote about his charismatic character.

Dune 2 It’s finally arrived on our screens to blow things up. The heralded messiah of the dark room, supposed to save the operators, has arrived with a bang and intends to get everyone out of their homes to observe Araki in the best possible conditions. But after watching the movie, the wait for the rest of the saga will be long. So fans are already looking for every little bit of information to help the time pass faster.

If Denis Villeneuve and Hans Zimmer have already half-heartedly confirmed Dune 3, there are also things to know about the opus currently in theaters. Here, it’s Austin Butler, impressive as Fayed-Routha, the great antagonist of this second opus, who More told about a scene from a space feature film. Warning, spoilers.

Improvement time on arrakis

in Dune: Part Two, Fayed-Fautha, the nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Paul embodies the evil that threatens the Atreides and the Fremen. His imposing introduction that completely discredits Gloucester Rabban (Dave Bautista), one of the great menaces of the first film, quickly places him as the biggest obstacle in the two feature films to date.

And if the character scores high, This is largely thanks to Austin Butler who delivers a chilling performance here. He also allowed himself some liberties, as he declared on the microphoneAccess Hollywood. Indeed, the actor revealed that his first scene (shot) included a completely unexpected element in the script: a kiss between Fayed-Routha and his uncle, played by Stellan Skarsgård. An idea that Barron’s interpreter liked in return, which did not surprise the actorElvis : “Stellan Skarsgård? Yes, he is ready for anything, he is the best.”

A chilling introduction

There you have it, now information that will surely be added to the long list of cool jokes, but a little annoying that everyone goes out to see certain movies, with others saying “Ah Viggo Mortensen he broke his leg in this scene” or So “that scene where Indy shoots a man with a saber, Harrison Ford was really sick…”. Fans of the world of Frank Herbert have enough to enjoy during the next family meal.

In any case, to find this small moment of improvement, Dune 2 Still available in theaters. It will also feature Austin ButlerBikeriders Next June 21.