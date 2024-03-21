“At this stage, no one can anticipate who will chair the Brussels Commission”

“Yes, Europe can collectively embody a power capable of influencing the continental balance of power,” underlines Thierry Breton.

Paul Delort



Special Maintenance – Ahead of June’s elections, European commissioners outlined their ambitions to strengthen the Union in the face of geopolitical challenges.

Thierry Breton is the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, in charge of Industry, Defence, Space and Digital.

Le Figaro. – Is the war in Ukraine, in your eyes, a decisive issue for the European elections in June?

Theory Breton. – The war in Ukraine is a clear existential issue for Europe, which goes beyond elections. The question is whether we want to continue to give Ukraine the means to defend itself against Vladimir Putin. We know very well that Putin is against the European project: he is the one who leads the campaign against our democracy, who uses hybrid threats to influence our elections, who uses migration to destabilize countries with common borders with Russia or Belarus. is The day Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin decide to sit down at the negotiating table, the latter must realize that, behind Zelensky, there is a defense force ready to prevent what happened in Ukraine…