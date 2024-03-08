Asson: An 88-year-old man loses 10,000 euros in an increasingly widespread scam

See my news

Thinking he was talking to her bank, she closed her account. a 88 year old man, Lives in Saint-Michel-sur-Orge (Essonne). Filed a complaint On February 15, 2024. He Steals 10,000 euros After being A victim of a fake courier scam. This is how this scam works Increasingly widespread in Ile-de-France Well put together.

A fake bank adviser convinces him to hand over his credit card

Called on the phone by A woman introduces herself as her banking advisor, The octogenarian provided him with a lot of personal information related to his bank account.

At the end of the line, the woman convinces him to give her her bank card A so-called courier who will come to his house Agreed date and time.

The The trap closes When an 88-year-old man gives an envelope containing his payment card to a fake courier.

In total, the perpetrators of the scam are no less 76 transactions with stolen cards For damages of around 10,000 euros, according to the Departmental Directorate of Public Security.

Video surveillance images led to the identification of the suspects

The police officers conducted the investigation Sainte-Genevieve-des-Bois Police StationSet on the trail of scam criminals.

Thanks for the exploit City video security images, They note the license plate of the vehicle used by the errant courier and identify its owner who is already known to the police for similar acts.

Fraudulent transactions by criminals lead investigators to this Enghien-les-Bains Casino. At the site, surveillance camera images allowed police to identify the couple.

Two men and one woman arrested

At the same time, the Phone Geolocation The so-called courier makes it possible to prove his presence in the place where the card stolen from the octogenarian was used.

Arrested on Tuesday March 5, 2024The couple (born in 2000, 2003 and 1987) were taken into police custody after being spotted at their respective homes in Asson, the fake courier and the casino.

During the hearing, the The woman denied any involvementOnly explaining that she had a brief relationship with one of the two alleged perpetrators of the scam.

A woman filmed with a suspect was released

Unable to connect with facts, especially with the initial call made to the victim, She was released without prosecution.

One of the two accused was produced before the Magistrate for immediate appearance on Thursday March 7, 2024, after which he Released under judicial supervision Till his next hearing scheduled on March 28, 2024.

As for the other person involved, he was brought before the Avery-Corcoran public prosecutor’s office. Appearance on previous admissions of guilt (CRPC). However, we do not know the possible sanction imposed at the end of the hearing.

A scam that nearly doubled between 2022 and 2023

If the National Police does not keep statistics for this type of scam, the gendarmerie has indicated BFMTV more than Last year, 150 fake courier scams were reported in Ile-de-France. A figure that has almost doubled compared to 2022.

To protect yourself, it is advised not to Never give out banking information over the phone.

