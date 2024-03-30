ASSE line-up with surprises against Valenciennes

Indeed, there are three changes in the starting eleven compared to the one that started in Bastia two weeks ago for the great victory in Corsica (0-4). Cape Tan Anthony Briancon Finds the starting location but not the location of Mikel Nade which is associated with it but with it Dylan Batubinsika Who will start on the bench.

in front of, Nathaniel Mbuku He has been rewarded for his brilliant entry into the game in Bastia, lining up from the start Matthew Caffero Starting on the sidelines, he returns from injury. Another change this time in the midfield: Florian Tardieu is in the starting lineup for the loss of Thomas Monconduit Which starts on the bench.

Gautier Larsneur Keeps caged, behind apparently built defensesYvann Mason, Anthony Briancon, Mikel Nade And Leo Petrot. in midfield, Florian Tardieu is withAïmen Moueffek And Dylan Chambost. in front of, Nathaniel Mbuku associated with Ibrahim Sissoko And Irwin Cardona.

👥 XI verts to start this #VAFCASSE ! 💚 🔁 Anthony Briancon and Florian Tardieu get the starting spot, Nathanael Mbuku continues! pic.twitter.com/7EPZlByuDP — AS Saint-Etienne (@ASSEofficiel) March 30, 2024

On the side, Olivier Dell’Oglio will have many solutions: Etienne Green, Dylan Batubincica, Mahmoud Bentegue, Thomas Monconduit, Lamine Fomba, Benjamin Bouchouri, Mathieu Caffero.