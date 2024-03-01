Football – PSG

PSG: Luis Enrique tackles Mbappé, heralds disaster

Published on March 1, 2024 at 1:30 am



During his appearance at the press conference, Luis Enrique was questioned about PSG’s upcoming transfer window, asserting that he will have a better squad next season. Kylian Mbappé didn’t go unnoticed since he left. And for Jerome Rothen, it’s a tackle sent straight to PSG’s number 7.

In a press conference this Thursday, Luis Enrique did not hesitate to comment on the summer transfer window. PSG. And the Spanish technician announces something heavy: “ What I can say is that if everything goes well, I think, I hope and I’m sure we will have an even better team next season than this season. ” However, this statement has since gone unnoticed Luis Enrique Advertises a good team without… Kylian Mbappé Who is going to leave? and for Jerome Rothen This is a new pike sent to the captain of the Blues.

“What I don’t understand is little barbs like that”

” What I don’t understand are the little barbs like that for so long. This isn’t the first pike he’s put on it. But there, as luck would have it, things have taken a turn for the worse since he announced his departure. That’s what bothers me about Luis Enrique’s communication, is that, today, we don’t worry about next year. Quite honestly, we don’t care », says the former player PSG on the microphone Rothen burns on RMC Before adding a layer.

“It potentially has the effect of robbing Kylian Mbappé”