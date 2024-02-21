Thousands of peasants took to the streets of Madrid to vent their anger

Farmers’ demonstration in Madrid, February 21, 2024. Pierre-Philippe Marco / AFP

“Rural World is Dying” : An angry movement of Spanish farmers reached the center of Madrid on Wednesday February 21, where huge columns of tractors demonstrated against the uncertainty of the field, echoing movements that agitate in many European countries. Coming from all over Spain, thousands of peasants took to the streets of the capital to a concert of horns, cowbells and drums, at the call of the Union de Unions (Union of Trade Unions), but groups of peasants also gathered. Social networks.

Of those, according to the prefecture, 500 managed to reach the city center on tractors. Grouped in five columns of about a hundred vehicles, they joined the Ministry of Agriculture behind specially proclaimed signs. “Without the countryside, there is no city”.

Also Read | Farmers rage: In Poland, farmers block crossings to Ukraine Add to your preferences

The demonstration, the culmination of an angry movement that began three weeks ago, led to numerous traffic jams and some tension with the police, particularly in the wake of protests organized in France and Germany.

Questioned on public television, the national coordinator of the Union de Unions, Luis Cortes, called on the Spanish government to make more efforts. “Simplify” Administrative procedures and protection to farmers, who are bound to many “Sell on Lost”.

A farmer protests with his cow in front of the Ministry of Agriculture in Madrid on February 21, 2024. Nacho Dos / Reuters

We want better “Import Control”, argued the union leader, questioning unfair competition from products imported from non-European countries. They must be “subject to the same constraints” Environmental “than those imposed on Spanish peasants”he insisted.

In addition to this gathering in Madrid, several other demonstrations took place on Wednesday in Spain, notably in Murcia (south-east), Palencia (north) and Malaga (south), this time at the call of three professional bodies representing the sector. : Ashaja, COAG and UPA.

Implementation of “mirror clauses”.

In a press release, the Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas, confirmed that he was “fully involved” for “Respond to Farmers’ Concerns”A package of support measures for the sector was unveiled last week following a meeting with unions.

The Minister also recommitted to the rescue, Monday in Brussels, implementation “Mirror Clauses”A mechanism that requires imported products to respect the same rules as those required of European farmers.

This movement of agrarian anger has affected many other European countries since the beginning of the year. In France, the scene of large demonstrations in late January, suspended after a series of government announcements, highways were again blocked by farmers on Wednesday morning.

In Greece, where thousands of farmers and more than a hundred tractors gathered in front of the parliament in Athens on Tuesday, demonstrators began leaving the city on Wednesday. He will have to decide what steps to take regarding the movement in the coming days.

World App Morning of the world Every morning, discover our selection of 20 articles not to be missed Download the app

Faced with this outburst of anger, which comes just months before European elections in early June, the European Commission has in recent weeks made concessions on targets to reduce pesticide use, particularly in the European Union.

Also Read | Articles are reserved for our subscribers In Greece, the peasant movement is gaining momentum Add to your preferences