Are the bikes replacing the “Vélobleus” in Nice really overpriced? We’ve done the comparison for you

\n \n \n \n \n Will we pay more to use a shared bike? Fifteen years after its launch, V\u00e9lobleu (1) will bow on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.\nTwo companies, Lime and Pony, are occupying a market that has changed a lot: 90% of the fleet is becoming electric, up from 25% until now.\nTwelve municipalities were served (Nice, Cagnes-sur-Mer, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, Vence, Carros, La Trinit\u00e9, La Goude, Saint-Andre - de-la-Roche, Drap, Saint-Jeannet), Lime deploys 1,000 bicycles, all electrically assisted (VAE), and Pony 800 two-seater VAE and 200 mechanical machines.\nBefore concluding, one thing is clear: we quickly get lost in the curves of the price scale. Poni prefers the "unlimited" formula which is not the case when it offers packages including minute packs with a lime expiry date.\nWhether you are an occasional or regular user, whether you use the service once a day or many times, finding the most beneficial offer quickly becomes a headache...\nRegularity pays\nSo what are the growing pains? Are we seeing an explosion of already insulted prices by users on social networks or in letters sent to our editorial staff?\nTo answer them, we envisioned five scenarios. For occasional use: maximum 30 minutes round trip, one hour journey or half day ride (three continuous hours). For regular use: Maximum daily round trip of 30 minutes and daily use of one hour divided into four journeys.\nConclusion: For regular users of the service, who have preferred a lighter mode of transport in their cars, the increase may be painful.\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Occasional use: Maximum return trip of 30 minutes in the same day\n For a round trip (actually, two journeys: no obligation to return to the starting point) in less than 24 hours, once in a while, the service costs no more - or even less - than what existed with VeloBlue.\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Occasional use: One hour commute\n The bill starts to climb for an hour's journey, especially with a pony: as the option is "out of the package", we are forced to take the rate charged per minute.\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Occasional Use: Half Day (3 Hours)\n Take a tour of Nice or visit a small part of the metropolis by bike, for a morning or an afternoon? The idea is attractive\u2026 but not included in the package offered by Lime or Pony. With the first, you have to subscribe to a "Week Pass" which provides for 200 minutes of travel. For another, opt for per-minute billing.\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Regular use: Maximum 30 minutes daily round trip\n\n Warning to the eyes. For "velotafures" (those who cycle to and from work) using the service year-round, the bill explodes. And that's a weak word... even if Pony's "30-day package" was designed for this use, the increase is about 500% compared to the e-V\u00e9lobleu, which multiplies the bill by six. At Lime, the most advantageous (dare we say it...) option is to opt for a daily pass for 3.60 euros per day. That's an increase of 1100%: the addition is multiplied by twelve!\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Regular use: 1 hour of daily use in four 15-minute trips\n\n Use a shared bike several times a day for short trips? Some professionals do it. Those who come home for lunch, or those who stop for coffee or go shopping on the way to work. With a pony, it will cost the same as a daily round trip. With Lime (or Pony's mechanical bike), the price is simply prohibitive\u2026\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n All prices from February 20, 2024\n For lime electric bike\n- Basic price: \u20ac0.23 \/ minute (1st) after unlocking the machine.\n- Daily rate: \u20ac3.60 for 30 minutes valid for 24 hours.\n- 3-day package: \u20ac7.99 for 60 minutes valid for three days.\n- Weekly plan: \u20ac22.99 for 200 minutes valid for one week.\n- Monthly plan: \u20ac31.99 for 300 minutes valid for one month.\n*Preferential rate for minimum social benefits beneficiaries and students.\nFor pony electric bike\n- Basic price: \u20ac0.19 \/ minute (1st) after unlocking the machine.\n- Round Trip Package: 3rd for two journeys per day.\n- Daily Pass: 9th for a maximum of five trips of 25 minutes.\n- Weekly package: 19th for five daily journeys of maximum 25 minutes.\n- Monthly package: 39m for five daily journeys of maximum 25 minutes.\n*Preferential rate for under 25s, Lignes d'Azur subscribers or part of a family.\nFor pony mechanical bikes\n- \u20ac1.50 per half hour, without unlimited fees.\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \r\nSource link