Are the bikes replacing the “Vélobleus” in Nice really overpriced? We’ve done the comparison for you

Will we pay more to use a shared bike? Fifteen years after its launch, Vélobleu (1) will bow on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

Two companies, Lime and Pony, are occupying a market that has changed a lot: 90% of the fleet is becoming electric, up from 25% until now.

Twelve municipalities were served (Nice, Cagnes-sur-Mer, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, Vence, Carros, La Trinité, La Goude, Saint-Andre – de-la-Roche, Drap, Saint-Jeannet), Lime deploys 1,000 bicycles, all electrically assisted (VAE), and Pony 800 two-seater VAE and 200 mechanical machines.

Before concluding, one thing is clear: we quickly get lost in the curves of the price scale. Poni prefers the “unlimited” formula which is not the case when it offers packages including minute packs with a lime expiry date.

Whether you are an occasional or regular user, whether you use the service once a day or many times, finding the most beneficial offer quickly becomes a headache…

Regularity pays

So what are the growing pains? Are we seeing an explosion of already insulted prices by users on social networks or in letters sent to our editorial staff?

To answer them, we envisioned five scenarios. For occasional use: maximum 30 minutes round trip, one hour journey or half day ride (three continuous hours). For regular use: Maximum daily round trip of 30 minutes and daily use of one hour divided into four journeys.

Conclusion: For regular users of the service, who have preferred a lighter mode of transport in their cars, the increase may be painful.

Occasional use: Maximum return trip of 30 minutes in the same day For a round trip (actually, two journeys: no obligation to return to the starting point) in less than 24 hours, once in a while, the service costs no more – or even less – than what existed with VeloBlue.

Occasional use: One hour commute The bill starts to climb for an hour’s journey, especially with a pony: as the option is “out of the package”, we are forced to take the rate charged per minute.

Occasional Use: Half Day (3 Hours) Take a tour of Nice or visit a small part of the metropolis by bike, for a morning or an afternoon? The idea is attractive… but not included in the package offered by Lime or Pony. With the first, you have to subscribe to a “Week Pass” which provides for 200 minutes of travel. For another, opt for per-minute billing.

Regular use: Maximum 30 minutes daily round trip

Warning to the eyes. For “velotafures” (those who cycle to and from work) using the service year-round, the bill explodes. And that’s a weak word… even if Pony’s “30-day package” was designed for this use, the increase is about 500% compared to the e-Vélobleu, which multiplies the bill by six. At Lime, the most advantageous (dare we say it…) option is to opt for a daily pass for 3.60 euros per day. That’s an increase of 1100%: the addition is multiplied by twelve!

Regular use: 1 hour of daily use in four 15-minute trips

Use a shared bike several times a day for short trips? Some professionals do it. Those who come home for lunch, or those who stop for coffee or go shopping on the way to work. With a pony, it will cost the same as a daily round trip. With Lime (or Pony’s mechanical bike), the price is simply prohibitive…