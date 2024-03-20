Business

Meta will drop his Facebook subscription to avoid bans

Facebook Subscription: Half!

In response to European restrictions on the handling of personal data, Meta introduced paid subscription to Facebook and Instagram. This pricing model, launched in the fall of 2023, the only escape from ad monitoring, raises many questions. The GDPR (Regulation for the Protection of Personal Data) authorizes sites to request payment from users who refuse cookies. Also The European Court of Justice clarified on July 4, 2023 that Facebook and Instagram must set a reasonable price for this option.

The European Commission therefore closely scrutinized the initiative, opening an investigation questioning the merits of the 9.99 euro subscription. The investigation forced Meta to review its strategy. On March 19, 2024, a proposal emerged: reduce the price to 5.99 euros per month.. That’s roughly the price divided by 2! An approach that, in addition to appeasing regulators, seeks to restore the company’s image in the public eye.

Complaints against Meta

This “pay or accept” model has been widely criticized, seen as A roundabout way to monetize privacy. Amidst complaints from the Austrian NGO None of Your Business (NOYB) and a group of consumer associations from eight different countries, as well as a letter from 39 MEPs on March 15, 2024, Meta asked to align with the principles of the GDPR. The pressure is mounting. Lowering the subscription price seems to be Meta’s response to its detractors.

It remains to be seen whether this move will be enough to convince Facebook users and regulators. The European Data Protection Board’s decision, expected soon, will be decisive.


