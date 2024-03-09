The QR code for Microsoft Copilot imposes ads and draws the ire of users

Windows 10 and 11 users were surprised one morning to see a giant QR code displayed in the middle of their PC’s lock screen. This was an ad to download Microsoft’s AI assistant Copilot.

© Unsplash

It was expected that Windows 11 would soon be flooded with ads to promote Copilot AI, but we didn’t expect such a drastic move from Microsoft. The Windows 11 lock screen already has ads or “suggested” items. But the company is now going further by experimenting with displaying a QR code in the middle of the screen, redirecting to Copilot’s download.

Windows lock screen displays ad QR codes

Copilot is Microsoft’s new big product. The company is working to make its artificial intelligence (AI) powered virtual assistant more powerful with each update. Obviously, this investment has no meaning without a well-established promotion.

This week, a Reddit user published a screenshot showing this QR code in the middle of the Windows 11 lock screen. Out of curiosity, he scanned it and found “A page that talks about Copilot”

Oddly, the QR code is blocked by an icon that requires you to partially unlock the lock screen to scan. In the comments, some people express their anger at the ad appearing as soon as the computer starts up. But most people see this as a mistake of Windows developers. The fact that the QR code is so poorly placed is a sign of another Windows 11 bug for them.

QR code ads, a way to “educate users,” according to Microsoft

But another user reports that the same thing happened on Windows 10! So this is not a bug, but a symptom, is strangely poorly implemented by Microsoft. Our counterparts at Windows Latest reached out to the company to find out more. The software company replied to him saying that this was a test, now it has been stopped.

In France, Copilot is not yet available, which is why no one in France has seen this strange QR code. But in the United States, the ad was shown to a small group of Windows 11 users. When users scanned the code, they were redirected to the Copilot download site.

But this ad got the better of some people. In response to Windows Latest, a Microsoft spokesperson said: “The notification was just a way to educate users and has since been discontinued. We value our customers’ experience and are always learning to determine what is most valuable and for whom“