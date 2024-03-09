Apple has finally restored the Epic Games account on the App Store, the Fortnite game will return soon

The American giant eventually complied with European regulations requiring GAFAM to open their platforms to competition.

A new twist in the Apple/Epic Games war. The Apple brand finally announced on Friday March 8 to the publishing company of the video game Fortnite and the European Commission that it will restore the developer account of the Swedish subsidiary of Epic Games. This way the company can start its own store where it can sell its games on iOS.

“I note with satisfaction that following our contacts Apple has decided to reverse its decision to exclude Epic,” European Commissioner Thierry Breton wrote on X, “since its second day DMA is already showing very solid results!”.

The Digital Markets Act, known by the acronym DMA, requires six of the world’s biggest tech companies, including Apple, to open their platforms to competition.

However, Epic Games announced earlier in the week that it was blocked by Apple from offering an alternative app store to the iPhone maker.

A setback that Epic Games described as a retaliatory move due to its numerous public criticisms of the Apple brand. The European Commission asked Apple for clarification: “Under the DMA, there is no room for threats to silence developers”.

Banned from the App Store in 2020, Fortnite may therefore finally return to iOS sooner rather than later.

Hugh Garnier Journalist BFMTV