The LEC Winter Split 2024 final is marked by a pentacle from Yike

In the finals against MAD Lions KOI, G2 Esports’ jungler Yike shined by achieving his first pentacle of the 2024 season, the second mark of his professional career. This impressive performance highlights the Swedish player’s exceptional level of play, which has been consistent since the start of the new competitive season.

Yik destroyed the last Mad Lions hopefuls

Amid intense scrimmage, G2 esports star Jungler YK was the center of attention at the long-awaited 2024 LEC Winter Split Finals on Sunday, February 18. In an exciting, adrenaline-charged clash against their opponent of the day, G2 Esports emerged victorious, sealing their victory with a final score of 3-1. This victory was enhanced by a memorable feat: the pentacle executed by Yike during the fourth and final game of this Bo5.

Playing Lilia, Yik exemplified mastery and flawless execution, leading her team to victory in a close match where both teams were neck and neck. In the 24th minute of this decisive encounter, when the outcome still seemed undecided, Yik unleashed a series of stunning eliminations, eliminating members of the opposing team until the historic pentacle was achieved in this LEC Winter Split. This spectacular moment was not only a testament to Yike’s individual talent, but also to the collective coordination and strategy of G2 Esports. Yike closes this 4th game with a KDA of 10/2/10 (26/10/48 across BO), which is present on over 95% of his team’s kills this round.

The pentakill marks YK’s first for the 2024 season and the second of his career, with Lilia also achieving his first when he played for the Samsung Morning Stars in the PG Nationals (Italian ERL League) during the 2021 Spring Split. He was also third. The LEC Winter Split was followed by Pentakill, Supa (with Aphelios against Carmine Corp) and Hans Sama (with Varus against Fnatic).

*Since the LEC stream suffered a blackout right before the action, there is no official extract. Disruption affects only the main LEC stream and some cleanfeeds, except for costreams present at sites such as Caedrel.