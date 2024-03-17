Apple Blocks Epic From Creating Its Own App Store To Distribute Fortnite, Europe Seized (Update)

Just two days after the Digital Markets Act officially came into force and, already, significant friction is emerging between digital players.

Updated 03/11 at 7:30 am. : Over the weekend, Apple finally let go of blocking Epic’s developer accounts. whose decision Congratulates himself On European Commissioner Thierry Breton

Well, the Digital Markets Act (DMA) is in place, and digital giants need to comply, or risk facing significant fines. As a result, Apple released the iOS 17.4 update yesterday, which brings several major changes to its ecosystem, including the ability to download apps from sources outside the App Store. An opening that rival Epic apparently wants to take advantage of and resume distribution of its goose that lays the golden egg. Fortnite. However, Apple doesn’t see it that way.

For Apple, Epic is not a reliable partner

It was clear that Tim Sweeney’s company was going to take advantage of this breach to re-invite itself into the Apple ecosystem. As a reminder, Fortnite Not available on iOS since summer 2020, Apple charges every transaction made in the app after a dispute over commissions. However, the Cupertino company apparently has no intention of letting the Battle Royale publisher return to its territory.

Including: Apple deleted the Epic Games developer account, considering that the latter is not “Trusted Partner” Because of past crimes. For Epic, Apple’s maneuver is like a cable against Tim Sweeney, who was very vocal at X about the brand’s enforcement of DMA regulation.

Epic showed off a pose in the form of a list of all the ways it has supported Apple in recent years. By publishing successful games (eg Rocket League Sideswipe Or Horizon Chase 2which uses Unreal Engine), or by supporting the new Vision Pro virtual reality headset with Unreal Engine 5.4.

Europe Alert

Apple was ordered to pay a fine of 1.8 billion euros a week ago for abusing its dominant position. Already closely scrutinized by the European Commission, he knew that the way Apple complied with the DMA was debatable (opening alternative app stores would be just a facade that hides additional costs to the disadvantage of developers who want to risk it. ), Apple will now be the subject of more attention from lawmakers.

The European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, himself called on Apple to reactivate Epic’s developer account, calling Apple’s action an attempt. “Silent Developers”.