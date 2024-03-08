Another Cuban threatened to lose accommodation at the Miami airport after returning from the island

A Cuban woman with an I-220A who obtained her residency through the Cuban Adjustment Act disclosed that after returning from a recent trip to Cuba at a Miami airport, an immigration official threatened her with losing her residency if she continued to travel to the island. is likely. , as revealed in statements made by the affected person to journalist Javier Diaz Univision.

The woman explained that she applied for residency through a political asylum case but later closed that file after obtaining residency through I-220A. The official stressed that anyone who entered through the border should not return to Cuba.

“He told me that I had won residency and immediately left for Cuba, that we were here lying to the American authorities. He told me that every Cuban who enters the border here has closed courts or doesn’t lie, how can we get back to the country we were fleeing?said the witness, who chose not to be identified.

Cuban claims that when she replied that she wanted to apply for citizenship, the officer told her that she ran the risk of not being able to become a US citizen for lying to authorities.

“I got to the point where I stopped answering them because they were right in what they said and nothing… that people knew that yes, that We are going to leave with a longing to hug our relatives and rightly so, thanks to this country for receiving us.“said the woman, who recommended others in similar situations to know what they reveal themselves when they return to the United States.

“Finally, he told me that if I went to Cuba again, he would take away my residency,” he concluded, describing a tense conversation with an immigration official.

In the final segment of her presentation, the woman explained that she went to Cuba to bring her father Kit An operation for eye surgery, an operation that was ultimately not carried out because there was bacteria in the room.

He also made it clear that his trip, like many, is due to a desire to hug the family and ensure that at least for a few days they can eat and get better.

There have been several examples of similar warnings issued by immigration officials at the Miami airport in recent weeks, which have caused alarm among some Cuban nationals who normally travel to the island.

At the end of February, the testimony – by the same journalist Javier Diaz – A Cubans who have lived in the United States for about 18 years have received the same warning from An immigration officer after returning from a trip to the island with his wife and children.

Although he claimed to have entered by boat, he took advantage of the Cuban Adjustment Act and had been in United States territory for nearly 18 years, where he had Green card Permanently, the immigration officer insisted on recommending him not to return to the island.

It also clarified that citizenship can be revoked through fraud even if he has become an American citizen. A family experiencing this phenomenon has traveled an average of eight or nine times in the past six years.

Asked about the case by lawyer Jose Guerrero, the lawyer said “it’s not surprising,” though he was surprised in this case given the more concrete immigration status of the Cubans who were the subject of scrutiny.

“It’s no surprise, we’ve been talking about this issue for months. Nobody wants to cause panic, but we’re warning people about what’s going on,” Guerrero said.

A trip to Cuba in sightseeing

In November of last year, US Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) Questioned the situation of Cubans who are welcomed as refugees in the United States and then travel to Cuba.A country from which they allegedly fled political persecution.

His statements — highly controversial — came during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on the Biden administration’s request for additional funding to expedite processing of immigrants entering the country illegally.

Addressing the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, the senator raised the case of Cubans who received refugee status in the United States and are on vacation in Cuba a year later, the country they are believed to have fled for political reasons.

Claiming to know the situation first-hand, Rubio explained to Mayorkas the “privileges” enjoyed by Cuban refugees and the practices that would protect them, such as sending aid money to Cuba (food stamps) or the possibility of staying up to three. months in the country they allegedly fled.

“If after a year you’re here as a refugee, but you return to Cuba six times, shouldn’t you at least lose your refugee status?” Rubio asked the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

Mayorcas who promised Rubio that he would study the matter and respond based on the legal arguments surrounding the issue.