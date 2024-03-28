The historic residence that was the setting for the series ‘Miami Vice’ is for sale: they are asking USD 30 million

This century-old house was once a filming location for the television series ‘Miami Vice’ (Roble Studios).

Coconut Grove, an exclusive residence in Miami, is known as Villa Serenita, is now USD 30 million in the market. This stunning 1920s home, which has captivated generations, had its moment of fame on the small screen during the 1980s, when it appeared in an episode. “Miami Vice”.

Built in 1929 and designed by prominent 19th-century Miami architect Walter DeGarmo, Known for its contribution to the city’s architectural heritage, Villa Serenita has witnessed the evolution of Miami over time. The house has been renovated and adapted to reflect contemporary living standards, while retaining its historic essence and original charm.

The exterior of the house in Mediterranean Renaissance style has maintained its grandeur over the years, with some restorations preserving its distinctive architecture. On the other hand, the interiors have been renovated and improved to suit modern needs, without losing the character and elegance of its time.

Renovated for contemporary living, it retains its historic charm intact (Roble Studio)

With more than 2,000 square meters of land, this offers a luxurious residence The 582 square meters of living space is spread over two levels. With six bedrooms, six bathrooms and a powder room, the home offers generous space for living and entertaining. The interior is decorated with original design elements, viz Decorative tiles, restored crown molding and ornate fireplaceWhich adds a touch of history and sophistication to every room.

The main floor features a spacious living room, modern kitchen, dining room with vaulted ceiling and curved fireplace, cozy family room and office. On the second level, bright bedrooms offer access to private terraces, fireplaces and en-suite bathrooms, providing a quiet and serene retreat for residents.

The exterior of the property is a veritable paradise, with lush gardens, a pool and spa, a water feature and a koi pond. Located in the exclusive gated community of The Moorings, with only 35 residences, Villa Serenita offers privacy and security in a beautiful setting along Biscayne Bay.

Spacious spaces and meticulous interior design reflect the luxury of the past (Estudios de Roble).

Listed by Rainier Casanova of Compass Florida, this historic residence represents a unique opportunity to own a piece of Miami’s rich architectural heritage. With its elegant design and privileged location, Villa Serenita embodies the sophisticated and exclusive lifestyle that characterizes this dynamic coastal city.