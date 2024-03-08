Hailey Bieber: Hot in sexy bikini, she ignores rumors of crisis in her relationship with Justin

Could there be water in the gas between Hailey and Justin Bieber? The rumor mill has been running at full speed for several days now. The fault of Stephen Baldwin, Hailey Bieber’s father, who at the end of February on Instagram asked his subscribers to pray for the star couple. A statement that did not fail to cause concern. Very quickly, the web panicked and Speculations about a possible breakup between Hailey Bieber and Justin were especially excited. Faced with crazy theories, the creator of cosmetics brand Rode gave a provocative response.

Just days after setting Instagram on fire by posing in lingerie, the new Victoria’s Secret muse once again set the temperature on the social network with a scantily clad photo. This Tuesday, March 5, Hailey Bieber appeared hotter than ever on Instagram, Revealing her bombshell body in a fiery red micro bikini. “I’ll be here if you need me”, the girl then added in the caption of the hot photo. In short, while the Internet is confused about its relationships, Justin Bieber’s wife is living her best life lazing in the sun on a heavenly beach Bathed in turquoise water. The message is clear: move around, nothing to see.

Hailey Bieber is breaking out of silence following the crazy rumors about her marriage to Justin Bieber

And certainly, if the message wasn’t clear, Hailey Bieber spoke in her Instagram stories Dot the Eye about disturbing rumors about her personal life. This Wednesday, March 6, the 27-year-old wrote on her account: “FYI, these are the stories I keep seeing on TikTok Wrong 100% of the time. They are completely invented and not based on anything. They come from the land of illusions. So I know it can be fun to incite these rumors, but know that they are always false. Sorry to spoil your fun”. Will Hailey Bieber’s intervention be enough to calm things down?

