Analyst Opinions of the Day: Accor, Thales, Capgemini, BioMérieux, Veolia, Technip Energies, Neoen… – 03/15/2024

Every morning, before the European markets open, find a selection of analysts’ recommendations covering the major markets of the Old Continent. The list includes only those companies that are subject to a change in opinion or price target or new monitoring. It may be updated during the session. This information sheds light on the movement of certain shares of the company or the market sentiment.

Accor: BNP Paribas Exxon maintains an Outperform recommendation with a price target of 44 to 48 EUR.

Aedifica Sa: KBC Securities moves from Buy to Hold with a price target cut from EUR 70 to EUR 68.

Ahold Delhaize Nv: ING Bank maintains Buy to Hold with price target lowered to EUR 29 from EUR 32.50.

Air France-Klm: BNP Paribas Exxon maintains its underperform recommendation and lowers price target from 10 to 9 EUR.

Antin Infrastructure Partners SA: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the price target from 16.90 to 17 EUR.

Astrazeneca Plc: Baptista Research moves from Outperform with a reduced price target from USD 78.20 to USD 77.40.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Spa: Keefe Bruyette & Woods moves from Underperform to Outperform with a target of 5.68 EUR from 4.06 EUR.

Bankinter, Sa: Keefe Bruyette & Woods moves from Underperform to Market Perform with a price target of 7.89 EUR to 8.09 EUR.

BELIEVE: HSBC downgrades its buy to keep recommendation with a price target of 15 EUR.

Biomerieux: Jefferies is maintained with a price target of 86 to 90 EUR.

Bkw Ag: Research Partners AG downgrades its recommendation to Buy to Hold with a price target of 170 CHF.

Capgemini Se: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from 225 to 245 EUR.

Compagnie des Alpes: Societe Generale maintains its buy recommendation with a target increase from 18.70 to 19.80 EUR.

Cvs Group Plc: RBC Capital moves from Outperform to Sector Perform with a price target of GBX 2100 to GBX 1200.

Deliveroo Plc: HSBC moves from Hold to Buy with a price target of GBP 1.30 to GBP 1.50.

Derwent London Plc: Berenberg moves from Hold to Buy with a reduced price target of GBX 2494 from GBX 2512.

Encavis Ag: Hauck Aufhaeuser Investment Banking cuts from 24 EUR to 17.50 EUR with a price target to buy to hold. Morgan Stanley moves from underweight to market weight with a price target raised from EUR 12 to EUR 17.50. Oddo BHF moves on from outperform to accept an offer with a price target cut from EUR 20 to EUR 17.50.

Exclusive Networks SA: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from 25 to 26 EUR.

Geberit Ag: Barclays maintained its recommendation of underweight and raised the price target from 360 to 400 CHF.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Sa: Société Générale maintains its buy recommendation with a price target of 79.50 to 82.50 EUR.

Hensoldt AG: Citi moves from Buy to Neutral with a price target of EUR 37.70 to EUR 38.40.

ID Logistics Group: Stifel maintains Buy to Hold with a price target of EUR 350.

Intertek Group Plc: Shore Capital downgrades its recommendation from Hold to Sell with a price target of GBX 4200.

Jcdecaux Se: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target to 25.90 EUR from 24.80 EUR.

Kbc Groupe Nv: Barclays moves from Underweight to Market Weighting with a price target of 58 to 63 EUR.

Mondi Plc: Jefferies revises its recommendation from Hold to Buy with a price target of GBX 1650.

Neoen: Société Générale maintains its recommendation to hold with a reduced price target of 28.90 to 26.20 EUR.

Rheinmetall Ag: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from 410 to 450 EUR. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target to 530 EUR from 450 EUR. MMWarburg Co. Buy to Hold with a price target raised from 323 EUR to 452 EUR.

SES SA: Morgan Stanley maintains its market weighting recommendation with a price target of 6.50 to 7 EUR.

Societe Generale: Intesa Sanpaolo maintains its recommendation with a price target of 25.30 to 26.60 EUR.

Solaria Energia Y Medio Ambiente, Sa: Societe Generale goes to Buy with a price target cut from EUR 16 to EUR 11.

Stadler Rail AG: Bank Vontobel AG maintains its buy recommendation and lowers the price target from 40 to 38 CHF.

Swiss Re Limited: Bank Vantobel AG maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target to 131 CHF from 125.

Tate & Lyle Plc: Panmure Gordon & Co. Limited initiates long tracking with a price target of 925 GBX.

Technip Energies Nv: Société Générale maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target to 28.30 EUR from 26.60.

Thales: Barclays maintains its market weighting recommendation with a price target of 148 to 150 EUR.

Unicaja Banko, Sa: Keefe Bruyette & Woods moves from Underperform to Market Perform with a price target increase from EUR 1.12 to EUR 1.32.

Veolia Environnement: Société Générale maintains its buy recommendation and lowers the price target from 34.20 to 34.10 EUR.

Voltalia Sa: Société Générale maintains and lowers its recommendation to hold the price target from 9.30 to 6.60 EUR.

Worldline: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its buy recommendation with a price target of 16.30 to 15.90 EUR.