Sosh Fiber Box has again become the cheapest in the market with this temporary offer

SOSH has decided to reduce the price of its fiber/ADSL subscription. Indeed, the low-cost operator by Orange offers its famous “Sosh Box” with a very attractive price of only 15.99 euros for the first 6 months.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Sosh drop the prices of its fiber internet box offerings. Orange’s low-cost operator returns with a temporary promotion, offering a “Sosh Box” at 15.99 euros per month for the first six months before returning to its normal price. With this offer, Sosh once again becomes the cheapest fiber box operator on the market, beating Bbox Fit on Bouygues Télécom and Freebox Revolution Light for free.

What to remember about the fiber offer at Sosh

Download up to 300 Mbit/s

Unlimited calls to landlines (over 100 destinations)

Orange TV app with 72 free channels

Till April 4, 2024, the Sosh Fiber Box subscription is available for 15.99 euros per month for six months, then 30.99 euros. This offer is available to new customers only and is without obligation.

Orange fiber at low cost

With orange fiber across France, SOSH ensures its customers have a quality network while delivering low cost. Unlimited Internet, with a maximum theoretical speed of 300 Mbit/s for downloading as well as sending, whether via Wi-Fi or via cable Livebox 5. This is certainly not the fastest speed that can be obtained with fiber, but it is. For most common uses, i.e. streaming video content in good quality, it is more than enough to benefit from a fast local network for its connected objects.

In addition to Internet, this offer includes telephone lines for unlimited calls to landlines in metropolitan France (with the possibility of keeping your current number), but also to the French Overseas Territories as well as to more than 100 international destinations. For 5 euros more per month, you can avail the same service for unlimited calls to mobiles.

There is also a TV (partially) included

Sosh Box certainly doesn’t come with a dedicated TV box, but that doesn’t mean the operator has abandoned the service. With this offer, you have free access to the app “Orange TV app» Over 72 channels to watch, most of them in HD. You can access it from home or on the go on a smartphone, tablet or PC/Mac. However a TV box is offered as an option for 5 euros more per month; It is not included by default in the Social Box offer. To get access to more than 140 channels on your television you will have to spend an additional 5 euros.

Finally, we must inform you that the connection with fiber is free with the arrival of a technician at home and the termination costs of the old operator (only for new customers) are reimbursed up to 100 euros.

If you want to know more about a social operator, do not hesitate to consult our opinion about this operator.

Fiber

Bbox fit fiber Flow up to 400 Mbps Without Player TV Telephony to 110 locations ADSL, fiber

Freebox Pop Flow up to 5 Gbps Includes 230 TV channels Telephony to 110 locations 29.99€



39.99€

for 12 months Fiber, cable

Red box fiber Flow up to 500 Mbps Without Player TV Telephony to 100 locations All internet boxes

Some links to this article are affiliates. We will explain everything here.

