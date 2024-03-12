USA

An unusual position Chavismo established to allow Argentine planes into Venezuelan airspace

EFE

After Chavismo imposed severe restrictions on its airspace, Chavismo spokesman Yvan Gil established a condition for Argentine planes to fly over Venezuelan territory.

“The neo-Nazi government of Argentina is not only subservient and obedient to its imperial master, but has a ‘board-faced’ spokesman: Mr. Manuel Adorni pretends to ignore the consequences of his acts of piracy and theft against Venezuela, which “prior to the criminal act against Amtrasur They were repeatedly warned,” Gill said in his X account.

Similarly, he indicated that “Venezuela exercises absolute sovereignty over its airspace, and reiterated that no aircraft arriving or departing from Argentina may fly over our territory, until our company makes appropriate compensation for the damages caused illegally.” . Actions were undertaken, only to appease their guardians from the North.”

