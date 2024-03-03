Donald Trump once again praised Javier Mille in a public event

Donald Trump This Saturday he a A new positive gesture towards Javier Miley, with whom he had a warm meeting at a convention in Washington a week ago. This occasion surprised the businessman who wanted a second term in America A declaration of love of sorts In the middle of a public event.

“I love him because he loves Trump. When he called I answered his call. Anyone who likes me, I like,” said the presumptive Republican presidential candidate in Richmond, Virginia, who won internal party polls earlier in the day in the states of Idaho, Missouri and Michigan.

Trump dedicated a few words to the ultra-conservative politician of La Libertad Avanza e Party. He insisted that “Argentina also became MAGA”.“Make America Great Again.”

🇺🇸 Donald Trump on Argentine President ‘MAGA’ Javier Milli during his rally in Virginia (March 2, 2024) (CC Español) 📹 https://t.co/r2KgWiRXCi (full speech) Caption: From the ‘Get Out the Vote’ rally in Richmond, Virginia, candidate Donald J Trump’s speech… pic.twitter.com/RPaSOLR558 — Magno News (@magnonews) March 3, 2024

However, he made a distinction and said that Milli’s “MAGA” goal is to “make Argentina great again”.

“It’s great. I said you can have it. And it’s doing it. It’s doing a great job there. You’re cutting down a lot, you’re getting rid of a lot of waste and a lot of stuff. I hope they do well, because it’s a beautiful place. A beautiful country. And I think that They have a good leader now. He is a tough guy“, concluded the former US president.

Millie and Trump had a chance to greet each other last Saturday at the annual convention of the American right wing CPAC, held in National Harbor near Washington DC.

As can be seen in the video posted on the social network, the two leaders met backstage a few minutes before the American spoke at the event. They shook hands, hugged, casually talked and took pictures.

video loop. Follow the coverage on Clarin.com

“I’m so happy,” Milley said, smiling from ear to ear, to Trump as he gave her a big hug. “You are very generous with me,” added the libertarian, without letting go of the hotel dignitary.

“Make Argentina great again,” the American shouted enthusiastically at Miley, to which Argentina responded with its popular cry of “Long live freedom, damn!”

video Former President of the United States and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump spoke about the Argentine President in his speech.

Onstage, the former president of the United States took a few seconds to praise Milley, whom he described as “a great gentleman” and “very popular.” It was at the beginning of his speech, when he introduced the leaders who will be part of the third day of this conference. “He is a fabulous person and one of the few people who can make Argentina great again,” he added.

Donald Trump took a new step in his presidential aspirations

Trump went a little further in his goal Be the Republican presidential candidate This Saturday, winning internal party elections in the states of Idaho, Missouri and Michigan.

The former president has so far won all state nomination contests ahead of next week’s “Super Tuesday,” when voters in 15 US states will choose their favorite candidate from each party.

Goes with Trump A growing momentum toward the Republican nomination The party convention in July, and Tuesday all but guarantee the outcome.

He will face President Joe Biden in the November election for the second time since 2020.

Missouri, Michigan and Idaho had hybrid internal elections with different rules, reflecting in some cases divisions and tensions despite Trump’s great influence.

In Missouri, Trump bested his primary opponent, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and won every county caucus in the state, The New York Times reported.

In Michigan, nearly 2,000 party workers voted in a convention with caucuses in which Trump won all 39 potential delegates, CNN reported.

Donald Trump spoke this Saturday in Richmond, Virginia. AP Photo/Steve Halber

Trump had already captured 16 Michigan delegates in a narrow primary vote earlier in the week.

The former president also comfortably won the Republican caucus in the state of Idaho, according to the NBC and ABC networks.

Haley has crisscrossed the country ahead of “Super Tuesday” trying to argue against the inevitability of Trump’s nomination.