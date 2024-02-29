“An Iniesta-Isco-Busquets midfielder”, Herve Renard impressed with Spaniards’ level

Still in search of its first major title, the French women’s team could not avoid a setback in the Women’s Nations League final against Spain (2-0) this Wednesday. The reigning world champions displayed enormous prowess, even forcing Hervé Renard to dare compare them to their male counterparts.

The French team was unfortunately off the mark. This Wednesday evening, the Blues were dominated head and shoulders by Spain in the final of the Women’s Nations League (2-0). In Seville, the French never managed to shake the reigning world champions.

“Today there is a team that is number one in the world and, it’s my humble opinion, by a long way, Herve Renard said at a press conference. “It will once again be the team to beat for these Olympic Games. It won’t be easy, we have to persevere, still progress, learn lessons and keep moving forward. We have taken one step but not another.”

A class away

“I had the opportunity to play Spain in the 2018 World Cup with Morocco, with an Iniesta-Isco-Busquets midfielder. And I got the impression of seeing the same thing this evening,” concluded the French women’s team coach after the match. .

Still in search of a first major title, the French women’s team was unable to break the curse. Against Australia in the quarter-finals of the 2023 World Cup, or in the past against the United States during the 2019 World Cup in France, Herve Renard’s players could only notice that a class of gap still separated them from the reference nation. . All eyes are now on the ultimate goal: the Paris Olympic Games, in five months.

F.Ga with A.Re, in Seville