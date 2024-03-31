An image of Joe Biden tied and relayed by Donald Trump condemns his campaign team

Joe Biden’s campaign team is furious. Case in point: a video posted by Donald Trump on his Truth social network on Friday in which we see a picture of Joe Biden with his hands and feet tied in his trunk. pickup. The former president calls for ” Political violence », condemns the head of the state team.

This video is from Long Island Road, where two pickup Displays flags and stickers in the colors of Donald Trump Follow each other. Another has a photo of Joe Biden lying on the trunk and tied. A shocking image, according to the presidential team that attacked the Republican candidate who published this video on his social network.

it is ” The kind of bullshit you post when you call a butcher shop A campaign spokesperson said Joe BidenUsing an expression recently used by Donald Trump regarding the future of the American economy if he is not re-elected.

Personal attacks

If in recent times, Donald Trump has increased his personal attacks against the head of state, he has also used increasingly aggressive language. According to him, migrants “ poison the blood ” or ” of the country Fascists and radical left thugs » is from ” pest “

Donald Trump Incites political violence regularly and it’s time people take it seriously “, insisted Joe Biden’s campaign team. Reaction on the Republican side: Democrats are doing the same, worse, “ They are armed against the judicial system Donald Trump estimated his spokesperson.

Also readUnited States: Donald Trump accuses Jewish Americans who vote Democratic of “hating” their religion