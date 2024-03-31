An image of Joe Biden tied and relayed by Donald Trump condemns his campaign team
Joe Biden’s campaign team is furious. Case in point: a video posted by Donald Trump on his Truth social network on Friday in which we see a picture of Joe Biden with his hands and feet tied in his trunk. pickup. The former president calls for ” Political violence », condemns the head of the state team.
Published on:
1 minute
This video is from Long Island Road, where two pickup Displays flags and stickers in the colors of Donald Trump Follow each other. Another has a photo of Joe Biden lying on the trunk and tied. A shocking image, according to the presidential team that attacked the Republican candidate who published this video on his social network.
it is ” The kind of bullshit you post when you call a butcher shop A campaign spokesperson said Joe BidenUsing an expression recently used by Donald Trump regarding the future of the American economy if he is not re-elected.
Personal attacks
If in recent times, Donald Trump has increased his personal attacks against the head of state, he has also used increasingly aggressive language. According to him, migrants “ poison the blood ” or ” of the country Fascists and radical left thugs » is from ” pest “
Donald Trump Incites political violence regularly and it’s time people take it seriously “, insisted Joe Biden’s campaign team. Reaction on the Republican side: Democrats are doing the same, worse, “ They are armed against the judicial system Donald Trump estimated his spokesperson.
Also readUnited States: Donald Trump accuses Jewish Americans who vote Democratic of “hating” their religion
(TagsToTranslate)America