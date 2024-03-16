News

According to the generals, Jair Bolsonaro will consider the coup d’état in 2022

This is an embarrassing revelation for former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Two generals told federal police that he was preparing a coup to prevent Lula from returning to power, after losing the October 2022 presidential election.

With our correspondent in Sao Paulo, Martin Barnard

The former Army and Air Force chief of staff said the president Jair Bolsonaro After losing the October 2022 presidential election, he was preparing for a coup. But they say they opposed it.

General Freire Bastos even threatened to arrest the outgoing head of state if he tried to implement his plan and declare a state of siege. The army must have appeared divided. In addition to the Defense Minister, the Chief of Staff of the Navy, Almir Garnier, would have been in favor of the coup attempt, and would have made his troops available.

However, the gruesome revelations do not seem to have bothered Jair Bolsonaro, who says he is being tortured and is increasing the number of crowd baths, as if to protect himself from possible conviction. The former president is already ineligible. Attempted coup is punishable by a minimum of four years in prison.

Also readBrazil: In front of thousands of supporters, Bolsonaro denounced his ineptitude

