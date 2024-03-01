In Texas, rain brings brief respite in the battle against the largest wildfire in the state’s history

Vehicles and homes destroyed by fire in Smokehouse Creek, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. David Erickson / AP

The largest wildfire in Texas history, which killed two people, is 15% contained and rain has stopped growing, but the relief may be short-lived, local authorities said. Friday 1er Kuch.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire, as it was named, still covers more than 430,000 hectares, but “ “There was no fire progress.” Due to Thursday’s rain, the Texas Forestry Office writes at X. “Teams will focus on areas located around the northern boundary of the fire and built-up areas”He adds.

According to local weather services, “Conditions favorable for fires should return by midday on Saturday” And continue on Sunday, especially because of the wind.

Three other small fires in this region of North Texas are located near Amarillo. The Windy Deuce Fire, the largest of the three and spanning 57,000 hectares, is 55% contained.

Five fires remain “active” in the northern part of the state. The largest eruption at Smokehouse Creek, which had already devastated some 435,000 hectares on Thursday, is only “5%” contained and now affects part of neighboring Oklahoma. – / AFP

The El Nino phenomenon has been blamed

Local media reported two deaths: an 83-year-old woman died in a fire at her home in Stinnett, and another 44-year-old woman was caught in the flames while driving her truck. “Texas continues to strengthen its resources in men and equipment to fight this very dangerous fire”The state’s governor, Greg Abbott, announced on X on Thursday, thanking the firefighters at work “24 hours a day to protect Texans”. The Smokehouse Creek fire is now spreading into the neighboring state of Oklahoma.

American President Joe Biden, visiting the Texas election on the subject of immigration, announced to the press that in addition to local firefighters, five hundred federal officers had been mobilized to fight the fire. Several cities in the United States and Canada experienced unprecedented, summer-like temperatures in February. According to experts, besides climate change, El Nino is responsible for the phenomenon. “I like some of my Neanderthal friends who still believe climate change hasn’t happened.”quipped Mr. Biden, referring to his climate-skeptic Republican opponents.

The world with AFP

