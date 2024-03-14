Bernard Arnault was decorated with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor during a ceremony alongside Beyoncé, Elon Musk, Jeff Koons and Vincent Bolloré.

Bernard Arnault, CEO of French luxury giant LVMH, at the Elysee on February 27, 2024. Sarah Masonier / Reuters

Beyonce, Elon Musk, Jeff Koons… In front of an audience of distinguished guests it was that Emmanuel Macron presented the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor to Bernard Arnault, CEO of the French luxury giant LVMH, on the evening of Wednesday 13 March. . At a VIP evening during which Mr. Arnault accepted the highest honor of the Legion of Honor, Elysee announced Thursday, confirming the information. Politico.

At the helm of the world leader in luxury, Mr. Arnault is the world’s richest man today, with an estimated fortune of $230 billion, ahead of Elon Musk and his $210 billion, according to the rankings. Forbes. Bernard Arnault who recently held exclusive talks with the Lagardere group, which went into the hands of Vincent Bollor in November 2023, to buy the weekly Paris match.

Many celebrities were present at the ceremony: Beyonce along with her husband, rapper Jay-Z, American billionaire Elon Musk, head of Tesla Group, as well as Queen Rania of Jordan and contemporary American artist Jeff Koons, according to Politico. On the media side, the presence of Vincent Bolloré, who controls the Canal+ group and emerged from the hearing in the National Assembly, was also noted.

Questioned by the TV boss about the intense controversy over voluntary termination of pregnancy (abortion) caused by a Catholic program on one of his channels, CNews, he assured deputies that he had none. “Conceptual Project” And it has nothing “Attila”.

On the political side, the ministers of the economy, Bruno Le Maire of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin of Culture, Rachida Dati, as well as former President Nicolas Sarkozy and the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, were also invited.

