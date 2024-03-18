AliExpress reduced the price of Google Pixel 8 Pro, crazy (-50%)!

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, look no further. To mark its anniversary, AliExpress is reducing the price of the latest Google Pixel 8 Pro, which is offered for 784 euros instead of 1029 euros for the 256 GB version (official price). The 128 GB version has been out of stock since Monday morning. Don’t wait, because the offer will only last for a few hours by entering the code AAFR80.

I am availing the offer on Pixel 8 Pro

Also, with this order, you can get it delivered very quickly in just three working days. As always, AliExpress delivers to an address or relay point of your choice in France. Thanks to the “Free Return” option offered by AliExpress, it will be possible to return your package free of charge within 14 days if you are not satisfied with your purchase.

About your smartphone, the Pixel 8 Pro has a two-year Google manufacturer’s warranty. This protection allows you to have peace of mind and be safe from technical concerns or potential reliability issues.

Pixel 8 Pro: Google’s ultimate smartphone?

With the Pixel 8 Pro, you have in your possession a premium smartphone in the same category as the latest iPhone 15 and Samsung Galaxy, but at the price of a mid-range mobile thanks to this offer from AliExpress.

Now enjoy a gorgeous 6.7-inch OLED screen (approx. 17 cm) with a smooth display, 2K resolution of 1344×2992 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. If you are a fan of mobile video games, this configuration will be perfect to allow you to have very good fluidity on your device.

Pixel 8 Pro has Google Tensor G3 processor with Titan M2 as security coprocessor. You will also benefit from 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM which will improve fluidity and provide extra power to your smartphone. The latter will thus be able to run all the latest apps and all current games without any issues. In terms of storage, this Google Pixel 8 Pro is offered in several versions with 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB models and up to 1 TB of storage, allowing you to install all the apps and games you want.

On the photo and video side, the Pixel 8 Pro offers you at least four cameras with a 50 MP lens that offers you wide octa PD capture, as well as a 48 MP lens with ultra wide quad PD capture with autofocus and a quad PD telecamera on the back of the smartphone. 48 MP lens. On the front, you have a 10.5 MP dual PD selfie camera.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro has a security system with fingerprint unlock (under-display fingerprint) as well as face unlock system. It is of course compatible with Bluetooth v5.3, WIFI 6, WIFI 6E and WIFI 7.

For its anniversary, AliExpress is temporarily reducing the price of the Google Pixel 8 Pro with a nice reduction and the price of the smartphone is 784 euros instead of 1029 euros! To find the offer, click here:

I take advantage of the offer

🟣 To never miss any news on Journal du Geek, subscribe to Google News. And if you love us, we have a newsletter every morning.