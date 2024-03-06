Alexei Navalny’s widow called on Russians to protest Vladimir Putin on March 17 at 12 p.m.

“March 17. Afternoon For Navalny. » In a message posted on the social network, Yulia Navalny has called on Russians to show their opposition to Vladimir Putin on the last day of the presidential election, at 12 noon. The widow of rival Alexei Navalny, who died in detention on February 16, thus supports the “afternoon against Putin” operation launched by former St. Petersburg deputy Maxim Reznik, to whom her husband was close.

“You can vote for any candidate except Putin, you can spoil your ballot, you can write Navalny in capital letters”asks Yulia Navalny in a video where we see images of queues in front of the Moscow cemetery where her husband is buried.

The ballot is already folded

Sunday March 17 unsurprisingly corresponds to the third and final day of the presidential election. In the absence of real opposition candidates, the current master of the Kremlin will be re-elected.

Describe the presidential election as “Masquerade”Yulia Navalnaïa calls the Russians “Come and see and see that we are numerous and strong” in front of “War, Corruption and Lawlessness”. According to her, “It is a very simple and safe operation. It cannot be banned.” by the authorities.

“Our Voices Will Resound Louder”

“On your side, there are probably many people who are against Putin and against the war. And if we come at the same time, our voice will be louder against Putin.she said again.

“Anti-Putin voters will come to polling stations and vote the way they want”A few days before his death it was suggested for Alexei Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation.

Currently in exile, Yulia Navalny was invited by the White House to attend Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech on Thursday evening, but she announced that she would not be able to go to Washington.