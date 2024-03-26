After Ukraine, the FSB targets Westerners for their role in deadly attacks

Yuri Kadobnov / AFP Yuri Kadobnov / AFP FSB boss Alexander Bortnikov (right) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) in Sevastopol on May 9, 2014.

Russia – Russia extends its accusations after a terrorist attack near Moscow. While Vladimir Putin directly targeted Ukraine the day after the tragedy, the head of the Russian FSB, Alexander Bortnikov, on Tuesday, March 26, accused Western intelligence services of killing 139 people in the attack, although the jihadist group Islamic State (Islamic State) was claimed by IS).

“We believe that this action was prepared by radical Islamists and, of course, was facilitated by Western intelligence services and that the Ukrainian intelligence services themselves were directly involved”Alexander Bortnikov assured, as quoted by the Ria Novosti press agency.

“I think that’s the case.”He asserted in response to a question whether Ukraine, the United States and the United Kingdom planned the attack. “This is general information but it already has some elements”He continued.

This close friend of Vladimir Putin, however, gave assurances “Sponsor” i don’t have “not yet recognized”Four days after the deadliest attack on Russian soil in 20 years. “Retaliatory measures will of course be implemented and this is a work in progress. Everyone who has anything to do with (the attack) (…) will be found and punished”He warned.

the suspects “Should be hailed as a hero” in Ukraine

According to him, the suspects “Intention to Surrender” In Ukraine, with which Moscow has been in conflict since the February 2022 Russian attack, and “He should be welcomed as the hero of that side”. “We were there waiting for them”, he assured. However, he did not provide evidence to support his comments.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, when asked by reporters whether Kyiv or ISIS was behind the attack, replied: “Of course it’s Ukraine”.

The statements are in line with comments made by Vladimir Putin on Monday, who confirmed that it was done by “Radical Islamists”While continuing to suggest a link with Ukraine.

Eleven people have been arrested by Russian law enforcement so far, including four alleged attackers, all of whom have already been remanded in custody by a Moscow court along with four other suspects.

