Land law, the Paris Agreement, the “Deep State”… What’s on Donald Trump’s agenda?

The Republican billionaire is promising to turn the tables if he returns to the White House during the 2024 US presidential election.

The overwhelming favorite in the Republican primaries, Donald Trump should win, according to the latest polls, all states that will vote on Super Tuesday this Tuesday, March 5.

While he is currently the winner of the duel with Joe Biden, the former president is continuing his campaign on a more radical line. Society, climate or immigration: his program has explosive measures.

Terminate land rights

If elected, Donald Trump will “use the vast arsenal of federal powers to implement the most spectacular immigration crackdown,” a close adviser to the former president promised to the New York Times.

“On Day One, President Trump will sign an executive order barring federal agencies from granting US citizenship to the children of illegal aliens,” his campaign website reads.

This measure, which is tantamount to terminating land laws, is contrary to the 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution. This implies that anyone born in the United States is an American citizen regardless of the status of their parents.

Donald Trump is also planning mass deportations and entry bans on American territory for citizens of certain countries, based on the model of the “Muslim ban,” which caused controversy during his presidency.

Exit the Paris Agreement

A fan of climate-skeptic pronouncements, Donald Trump wants, during his first term, to leave the Paris Climate Agreement that Joe Biden rejoined in 2020.

Freed from any greenhouse gas reduction objective, billionaires can then increase fossil fuel production. In particular, he proposed “tax relief” for “American producers of oil, gas and coal” and promised to revive the economy. Hydrocarbon drilling Large scale across the United States.

Harmful to the environment and climate, this policy aims to offer “Americans Cheapest energy and electricity in the world“

· Move the homeless

Donald Trump believes that American cities have become “unfit and unsanitary nightmares for the homeless, drug addicts and violent and dangerously disturbed people.” “When President Trump returns to the White House, he will open up large plots of cheap land, bring in doctors, psychiatrists, social workers and drug treatment specialists, and create tent cities where homeless shelters can be relocated and where their problems can be addressed. Identified ” Details on his campaign website.

According to Donald Trump, “We want to take care of them, but they have to leave our streets.”

· Allow only two genders

In the fight against “walkism”, Donald Trump has detailed on his website a battery of measures to be adopted to “protect children from style madness”.

Thus they want Congress to pass a law that affirms that “the only genders recognized by the American government are male and female”. These castes will be “assigned at birth”.

Donald Trump also wants to ban hormonal treatments and surgical interventions for minors and end any federal program that “promotes the concept of sex and gender transition at all ages”.

· “Eliminating the Deep State”

Donald Trump shows in his program His desire to dismantle the “Deep State”. (“Deep State”), an abstract concept widely used by the conspiracy movement. In the mouth of the billionaire, he appoints an administration that, behind closed doors, will “really” rule the country in place of political power.

Criticizing the lack of loyalty of civil servants during his first term, Donald Trump plans a real purge of the civil service after returning to the White House. To achieve this, he wants to reissue the 2020 executive order – if never implemented and repealed by Biden – that created a special status (Schedule F) to certain federal employees to facilitate their dismissal.

With this decree, the president will have the potential to fire more than 50,000 government employees working in positions considered “political,” according to estimates from a political information site. Axios. Traditionally, only a few thousand employees leave their positions when there is a political change, American media recalls.

The former president specifically described in his eyes the FBI and federal prosecutors – “radical Marxists” – who have stepped up investigations against him.