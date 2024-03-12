After abuse, the platform bans all surveillance cameras in the housing

Gett via SOPA Images / SOPA Images / LightRocket Gett via SOPA Images / SOPA Images / LightRocket Airbnb now bans surveillance cameras. Bathrooms and toilets already had this.

Holidays – Cameras are sometimes placed discreetly, in the corner of the bathroom or behind the mirror. Such a prospect has become a nightmare for tenants of Airbnb accommodation, as testimonies in social networks and media have increased in recent years. In addition to such offense, some users have declared themselves uncomfortable with the idea of ​​being filmed on vacation. In the face of these reports, the platform is tightening its rules, Airbnb announced this Monday, March 11.

Thus, starting in May, Airbnb hosts will not have the right to rent out their accommodation if they are equipped with surveillance cameras. Until now, the latter were authorized, provided that they were indicated in advertising and not found in bathrooms or toilets.

From now on it is forbidden to install them, but there is an exception: external surveillance cameras and especially doorbells equipped with cameras can remain in place, but must once again be indicated in the advertisement. It is still prohibited to place cameras in a sauna or closed outdoor shower.

Those who do not respect these new conditions are exposed to possible examination of the platform and possible sanctions, “ which may go as far as ad or account deletion”Airbnb warns.

New rules for greater respect for private life

“Our goal with these new rules is to provide the community with greater clarity about what they can expect on Airbnb”Explained 20 minutes Juniper Downs, responsible for the platform, makes it clear “These changes were made in consultation with hosts, guests and privacy experts.”

In the summer of 2023, a young French woman moved Internet users with a hilarious holiday anecdote: on vacation in an Airbnb accommodation in Haute-Savoie, she was unknowingly filmed in the bathroom. Unlike previous tenants who didn’t notice anything, she detected the presence of a small camera placed on the alarm clock.

“ False Awareness » 32 GB memory card included. Following the girl’s complaint, the gendarmerie found videos of 14 other people who had previously visited the accommodation, and the ad for the accommodation and the owner’s profile were removed from Airbnb.

Also see on HuffPost: