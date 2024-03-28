Action remains the French favorite brand in 2024, ahead of Decathlon and Leroy Merlin

According to this annual study by the firm EY-Parthenon, the podium remains unchanged from last year. On the other hand, in the rest of the rankings, Picard, E.Leclerc and Ikea also progress, while McDonald’s falls.

The action is definitely on the rise. With more than 800 stores in France, the Dutch store chain is the French’s favorite brand for the second year in a row, combining all sectors in 2024. According to EY-Parthenon, which conducted the survey in January 2024 on a panel of more than 10,000 buyers, discounters bring together 46%. “fans», ahead of two regulars in the rankings, Decathlon (43.6%) and Leroy Merlin (39.4%). So the podium remains unchanged from 2023.

The success of the action, known for its low prices, is easily explained in the context where inflation “survives”. “In a context where inflation is still reaching +2.9% a year, 41% of surveyed households say they prioritize their purchasing power first: this is 10 points more than two years ago and one point more than last year. is,” Explain EY-Parthenon partners and study authors Guy-Noël Chatlin and Frédéric Fessart. 84% of everyday shoppers take action, an increase of 4 points. “This penetration rate is the third highest among all sectors behind Decathlon and McDonald’s.», comment the authors.

Also readAction, Normal, Flying Tiger… “Discounters” are taking over city centres.

Vinted passes Zalando

In the rest of the rankings, frozen products brand Picard rose three places from last year, beating fast food chain McDonald’s to fourth place. Fnac’s cultural arm was ousted from fifth place by Swedish furniture giant Ikea, which moved up three places. The fall of the Fnac and Amazon brands benefits E.Leclerc, which also moves up three places to become the French’s sixth favorite brand. The biggest disappointment is McDonald’s, which is the leader in catering in France, but has lost five places between 2023 and 2024. As for the jeweler Histoire d’Or, which entered the top 10 last year, there is no figure this year. , is replaced by the “Gardening” section» By Leroy Merlin.

Among the sector rankings, of which 18 are assessed, four are experiencing a change of leader this year. On the segment “Adult fashion», second-hand platform Vinted now holds first place ahead of Zalando. When it comes to gardening, Leroy Merlin is ahead of the game vert. Decathlon, historically not valued in sports fashion, is now ahead of Nike in this area. Finally, in the cultural products category, Fnac is once again ahead of Amazon.

Also read“Don’t go there on a Wednesday, unless you like crowds!” »: Why aroma-zone scares young people?

Aroma-Zone champions sustainable development

If some brands have lost fans in the past year (Kiyabi Infants, Sephora, Histor d’Or, Buffalo Grill, McDonald’s), others are more popular than last year. Pass. This is the case for E.Leclerc, Picard, Amazon, Ikea, Krys, Decathlon and Vinted, which are benefiting from the growing French enthusiasm for second-hand goods. “More than 60% of households bought second-hand goods this year and more than 70% of children’s fashion buyers.» Underline the authors of the study.

EY-Parthenon also ranked brands in terms of sustainable development, based on the ratings given by consumers in terms of social and environmental responsibility. The natural products brand Aroma-Zone, which was already on top of the podium in 2023, has once again been crowned by consumers this year, ahead of Yves Rocher and Biocoup. “Despite pressure on purchasing power, 27% of households say they choose primarily based on social and environmental responsibility issues”suggests a consulting firm.