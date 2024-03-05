According to science, here is the “healthiest food in the world”!

Here is the number 1 superfood according to a very serious study. A revelation in taste too that may well revolutionize your plate.

Eating well: How to compose the perfect salad?

Delicious and quick to prepare, salads contain vegetables, grains, fruits and protein. They can be enjoyed as a single dish or as a starter, simply to satisfy young and old alike. for Prepare a hearty and delicious saladHere’s what you need:

Vegetables: Lettuce, endives, but also zucchini, fennel, cucumber, tomatoes… basic elements of the recipe.

Starchy Rice, pasta, wheat, chickpeas, lentils, potatoes… an essential source of energy to last until the next meal.

Protein: Eggs, duck breast, bacon, ham, cheese, tuna, anchovies… essential for the body, they fill you up.

fruits Mangoes, grapes, strawberries, cranberries… Salads lend themselves particularly well to sweet and sour. Don't forget almonds, pistachios, hazelnuts, which add crunch!

spices Curry, pepper, cumin, cinnamon, coriander, herbs de Provence, nutmeg and paprika. They enhance your preparation by giving it flavor.

Fresh, fragrant, full of vitamins, salads, whether winter or summer, come in delicious and creative ideas. Depending on your wishes, you need to add a little personal touch to surprise your guests, in which you have a secret. Some finely chopped fresh herbsLemon zest, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds or turmeric for example… Sometimes all it takes is a little something to add flavor or color to a classic salad and make it amazing.

This food is considered as “ The best in the world To slip into a salad for health

In the kingdom of superfoods, renowned for their health benefits, one in particular stands out. Researchers at William Paterson University in New Jersey put 41 superfoods to the test, and evaluated their richness in 17 essential nutrients to determine which. The best food in the world The results, published in the scientific journal chronic disease prevention, wearing a crown watercress, An aromatic herb to add to your salad or soup. With an abundance of iron, calcium and vitamin C, it stands out A perfect score of 100/100. Offeror Slightly spicy taste Reminiscent of mustard, This green gem is available from May to SeptemberAnd even on your supermarket shelves.

Watercress, the perfect food for weight loss while strengthening your health!

Also mentioned in the study Chinese cabbage, chard, beet, Spinach, chicory, leaf lettuce, parsley and romaine lettuce, all ingredients often included in soups, salads or even juices and smoothies. These foods, including watercress, are essential elements of any diet focused on health or weight loss. for example, A 100 gram portion of watercress provides 11 calories, 2 grams of protein, 0 grams of fat, 1 gram of carbohydrates, 1 gram of fiber, and 43 mg of vitamin C160 ug vitamin A and 250 ug vitamin K.

Detox: How to Use Watercress Properly?

To maximize its benefits, it is recommended to favor the raw consumption of watercress, whether in salads, juice, chopped or in the form of sprouted seeds, because Cooking can alter its antioxidant and antiseptic properties. As a preventive measure to promote detoxification, strengthen antioxidant action and tone the body, it is advised. Take 1 to 3 capsules of 200 mg of watercress extract, According to the dosage indicated on the packaging, before or after meals, in a 3-week course, 2 in spring and 2 in autumn. For detoxifying, purifying and diuretic action, There is another option Steep 2 tablespoons of fresh watercress leaves in 25 cl of boiling water for 5 minutes, then take 2 cups daily. Alternatively, you can add 25 drops of watercress mother tincture in a glass of water, 3 times a day, as a 3-week treatment, repeated 3 to 4 times during the year.

What is the difference between watercress and watercress?

Common watercress and watercress, however, are both related species Nasturtium officinale, present distinct differences. While common watercress thrives in modest streams and swamps, Watercress is typically grown in artificial freshwater sources. distinguished by the latter Large and thick leavess, offer More strong and peppery taste than its counterpart. Used in various culinary preparations, raw in salads or cooked in soups, these two varieties of watercress bring a touch of elegance and spice to all cases of gastronomy.

Salad and its nutritional benefits!

We love salads that are green, fresh, vitamin-rich, fiber-rich, light and crunchy. All that is left is to change the pleasure to fully enjoy their flavors.

Lettuce, Slimming Asset!

Special Features: It is the most used salad. Main advantage: Its lightness (13 kcal/100 g), its high water content (94.5%) and together with potassium make it a diuretic. Also: vitamins B1, B2, B6, B9 and E, as well as minerals (calcium, magnesium, iron, etc.).

Oak leaf, antioxidant

Special feature: It belongs to the red lettuce family and provides 17 kcal/100 g. Main advantage: The reddest lettuce is the richest in provitamin A (beta-carotene) and fights cellular aging. Also: Vitamin C and B9.

Distinguishing feature: It belongs to the chicory family and provides 24 kcal/100 g. Main benefit: little omega 3 polyunsaturated fatty acids. These fatty acids prevent cardiovascular diseases. Also: minerals and trace elements (potassium, calcium, phosphorus and magnesium).

Travis, the beauty secret

Specialty: It is a red, crunchy chicory, close to endive, that is found year-round. It provides 23 kcal/100 g. Main advantage: Beta-carotene, a super antioxidant that helps us fight UV rays And strengthens our defenses. Also: folic acid, phosphorus, calcium…

Special feature: This Provençal blend containing chicory, rocket, spinach leaves, purslane provides 40 kcal/100 g. Main advantage: Synergy of minerals (potassium, calcium and iron) restores tone What they lack. Also: fiber and antioxidants.

Distinguishing feature: It belongs to the lettuce family and provides 22 kcal/100 g. Main benefit: rich in fiber and water, it “holds” and facilitates intestinal transit. Also: provitamin A, minerals and trace elements.

Romaine, the anti-fatigue weapon

Special feature: lettuce with larger leaves with a more pronounced flavor and providing 17 kcal/100 g. Main advantage: High levels of vitamin B9 (136 mg), which is essential for the production of red blood cells And ideal for fighting anemia. Also: fiber, iron and potassium…

Arugula, friend of our bones

Specialty: From the Cruciferous family, This very typical and slightly bitter Italian salad provides 32 kcal/100 g. Main advantage: significant amount of calcium (160 mg) for plants. It will be better synthesized by vitamin D, which is produced by some sunlight. Also: Vitamin B9.

Other Salads: Lamb’s lettuce (19 kcal/100 g), frisee (17 kcal/100 g), dandelions (39 kcal/100 g) are also rich in flavor and minerals. They are mostly seen in autumn and winter.

Choose and store your lettuce carefully: Choose lettuce with green, vigorous leaves. Lettuce and batavia leaves should be tightly packed. The base, another sign of freshness, should be white. They will keep in an open plastic bag or damp cloth in the vegetable drawer for two to three days.

