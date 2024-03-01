Emmanuel Macron salutes “courage” of Russians who paid tribute to Alexei Navalny during his funeral

Emmanuel Macron was greeted “Courage” Thousands of Russians flocked to Moscow (Russia) to attend the funeral of Alexei Navalny on Friday March 1, despite the risk of arrest. Vladimir Putin’s chief critic died on February 16 at the age of 47 in an Arctic prison under unclear circumstances. He was buried at Borisovo Cemetery in Moscow, surrounded by some of his relatives, AFP noted. “It took guts to go pay tribute to Alexei Navalny. Thousands of Russians didn’t miss it. His legacy is there. Eternal memory.”wrote the French President in a message on the social network

The head of state will bring together party leaders on the topic of Ukraine. Emmanuel Macron will gather the heads of the political parties at the Elysee on Thursday morning, March 7, for a discussion. “Situation in Ukraine”, AFP learned from the president and several political leaders on Friday. The meeting is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. in recent months under the format of “Saint-Denis meetings” with the leaders of the majority and opposition parties represented in parliament, led by the President of the Republic, Elysee said. Confirms information from Figaro.

“Everything to avoid war.” In an interview on France Inter radio, the head of French diplomacy insisted, France is doing everything possible to avoid the collapse of Ukraine without going to war on Russia. “All we’re doing is avoiding war and obviously not adding a level of anxiety to the French.”Stéphane Sejourne assured, asked about the possibility of sending European troops to Ukraine mentioned earlier in the week by the French president.

Security agreement between the Netherlands and Ukraine. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte signed a security agreement with Ukraine during a trip to Kharkiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced. The agreement specifically provides two billion euros in military aid to Kiev this year from the Netherlands.