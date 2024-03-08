A United Airlines Boeing 737 skidded off the runway in Houston

Houston.- When the passengers of the United Airlines flight had to be evacuated The plane skidded off the runway And got stuck in the grass on Friday morning Houston.

He reported that there were no injuries among the 160 passengers and six crew members. United Airlines It is a statement. In the video taken after landing, the plane tilted to one side and one of its wings was very close to the ground.

He Flight 2477 Arriving from Memphis, Tennessee, the plane landed at Bush Intercontinental Airport at approximately 8:00 a.m. and was proceeding through one of the terminal gates when the plane, A. Boeing 737 Max 8left the pavement, the Houston Airport System detailed in a statement.

Airport personnel brought ladders to the plane and the crew helped all passengers get off safely, United said.

At this moment, the airlines have not reported what Cause a plane to leave the runway. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is already investigating.

“All passengers have been bussed to the terminal and are receiving assistance from our team for their connections and other needs. “We are unloading baggage from the plane and will work to get customers their baggage as soon as possible,” United said. “We will work with the NTSB, the FAA and Boeing To understand what happened.”

Mike Allard, one of the passengers, told KTRK that after landing, he heard a loud bang before the aircraft tilted, leaving everyone surprised.

“It looked like we were going to turn around. The plane was going a bit too fast and skidded. That’s how I see it,” said Allard, a native of New Caney, Texas, a town northeast of Houston.

Allard, who is a religious priest, said he was returning home to perform the funeral, but because of what happened with the plane, he had to ask someone else to do it.

“I’m glad everyone is okay. “I think God was with us and protected us,” he added.

Flights in and out of Bush Intercontinental Airport continued without interruption, according to the airport system.

Another United plane had a flat tire It took off from San Francisco on Thursday, and later landed safely in Los Angeles, with no injuries reported.

