Trump also mixed up names and again confused Obama with Biden at a rally

Minutes after the former president confirmed he did it on purpose Donald Trumpwhich constantly attacks the errors of President Joe BidenWith this Saturday confused him again Barack Obama inside Rally.

“(Vladimir) Putin has so little respect for Obama that he’s starting to use the word ‘nuclear.’ , Virginia

An incident in which he mentioned other infamous mistakes he made recently, when at an event he confused the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democracy Nancy Pelosi, with her rival for the Republican nomination, Nikki Haley.

“I mix names like Birdbrain on purpose. You know who Birdbrain is, right? Nikki with Nancy Pelosi. I put it because I think they’re interchangeable,” said the former president, a favorite for the conservative party’s nomination.

Advanced Age Criticism of BidenPresumptive Democratic candidate for Presidential election November, and the mistakes he made at some public events are often used by Trump to mock the president and prove that he is unfit to govern or be re-elected.

Only three and a half years separate the 81-year-old president from the 77-year-old Trump, and yet likely voters Americans He focuses mostly on Democrats in his critique of age as a problem in exercise.

According to experts, Trump has managed to conceal and disguise his advanced age through techniques such as aggressiveness and energy in his speeches or his physical appearance, his dyed hair or tanning of his skin.

Just this week, the president’s official physician, Kevin O’Connor, released his annual report on his health in which he said Biden is healthy and fit to carry out his duties.

“President Biden is a healthy, active and vigorous 81-year-old man, capable of successfully carrying out the duties of the presidency,” the medical report notes.