A second MRI was set up with forceps at Narbonne Hospital

The imposing machine has found its place in front of the emergency room. Its start-up is planned to be done in a month. Faster appointments, state-of-the-art technology and a brand new space to boot.

5.2 tons, just for the magnet. This Tuesday, February 20, the unloading of the second MRI at the Narbonne Hospital did not go unnoticed on Boulevard Doctor-Lacroix. It must be said that the machine is impressive and its magnetic field is super-powerful. “The room that welcomes him is as completely isolated as Faraday’s cage”Underlines Chantal Nicholas, Health Executive.

From the General Electric Company brand, this latest generation MRI offers “Incredible image resolution. Artificial intelligence used to aid interpretation”, adds the professional. And continues with the reassuring news: “Sequence (Those who produce the famous anxiety-provoking noise, editor’s note) decreases. At present, we kneel for a quarter of an hour; It won’t even take ten minutes tomorrow. Hence less stress and stability for the patient. Or more comfort for everyone, including hospital staff.”

Soon, “the waiting period was reduced to fifteen days”

Yes, although we all know that an MRI is not painful, it is a claustrophobic’s nightmare. Also, Chantal Nicolas impatiently assures: “It took a month and a half to get an appointment. Soon, we should have a fifteen day deadline for non-emergencies.” Icing on the cake: A photo of beautiful nature was placed on the ceiling of the exam hall for relaxation. Enough, when your head is out of the machine, to contemplate flowers, music to your ears, while waiting for the magnet to do its work, and vice versa for production.

With this acquisition and the evolution of the first MRI equivalent to its recent younger sister, the Narbonne Hospital Center has invested 3 million euros thanks to the support of the Regional Health Agency. Current building. “People don’t even imagine that such a cramped hospital has this offer for the population of the Narbonne region: a second scanner opened in March 2023, soon two MRIs, but also a mammogram and four X-ray rooms, one dedicated to orthopedics and the other to emergencies. For. That is the achievement of this place.”, explains Carol Caba, deputy director of the Emergency, Resuscitation and Imaging Center. Enough not to suffer competition from Carcassonne with its new hospital. Everything works thanks to a medical team composed of four radiologists reinforced by the Narboscan team (16 radiologists), 21 electroradiology technicians and 6 medical imaging secretaries.

This feat also faced some obstacles. The condition of the Narbonne hospital prevents the structure from accommodating a so-called 3T scanner. “To avoid the magnetic field that would reach the boulevard”notes one of the site managers. “We have added additional shields so as not to spill onto public roads.”

5.2 tons for magnets only.

Independent – Philippe LeBlanc



The innovative features of the new MRI will allow immediate access to data thanks to the ultra-fast volume reconstruction processor as well as improved ergonomics of the manipulator console thanks to new functionalities. For this, the agents will be trained in a few days. The project will enable the Narbonne Hospital Center to respond to the growing needs of the Aude region, which is experiencing strong demographic growth, and to develop imaging activities serving cardiac MRI and other healthcare activities such as primary care. Stroke, or even osteoarthritis, spine. , Oncology, Digestive and Pelvic Pathology. In addition, a second MRI will help handle exam requests requested by emergency and inpatient services and improve patient care.

Installation of the new machine required two weeks of technical qualification and accreditation and training of electroradiology technicians in this new equipment. MRI No. 2 is planned to be opened to the public”From March 20″, according to Chantal Nicholas. It should run from 8 am to 7 pm continuously from Monday to Friday. Possibility of appointment on doctolib or on the number dedicated to imaging: 04 68 42 62 83.