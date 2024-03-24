Warning on certain straightening and hair products that carry risks of kidney failure

Hair needs to be maintained, but not with just anything. The New England Journal of Medicine study, published this week and seen by Medscape, calls for vigilance on the ingredient in a whole range of cosmetic products, such as shampoos, styling lotions and hair straighteners. The use of glyoxylic acid products is associated with a risk of acute kidney failure due to the accumulation of calcium oxalate crystals in the organs in question. An ingredient – not to be brought into contact with the scalp – that was recently introduced to replace formaldehyde, an irritant and possibly carcinogen. Three kidney injuries in less than a year

It all started with the reported case of a 26-year-old French woman, with no previous health history, who nonetheless experienced three consecutive episodes of acute kidney injury over a one-year period. Problems after hair straightening in hair salon. French researchers then tested the suspected ingredient on mice. They found that applying a simple smoothing cream caused severe acute renal failure. Products containing glyoxylic acid, once in contact with the skin, can be toxic, especially to the kidneys. Ense Alert

Researchers are therefore calling for these affected products to be avoided or withdrawn from the market. A national survey is being prepared and the National Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health Safety (ANSES) has been alerted. Meanwhile, and to avoid underdiagnosis of kidney problems, patients should be asked about symptoms such as nausea and/or vomiting with scalp irritation.

