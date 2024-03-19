A report torpedoes the “SMR” minireactors Macron dreams of – Liberation

“Liberation”, according to the report of an IPCC expert, an engineer obtained by SMR, these small modular nuclear reactors that are full of promises by the sector and praised by the head of state, will not be built. To analyze in terms of costs, risks and technologies.

Emmanuel Macron sees in them the secret weapon to achieve the objective “Triple Nuclear Energy by 2050” That it established itself in the framework of COP 28 in Dubai, with a “coalition” of 22 countries of nuclear supporters. “An Indispensable Solution to the Fight Against Climate Change”. The head of state should once again extol its merits at the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels this Thursday. But small SMR reactors (small modular reactors) still exist only on paper. And although they have been known since the 1950s in the military field to power nuclear submarines, there is not necessarily unanimous agreement among energy experts. This is evidenced by a very detailed report written by Antoine Bonduel, engineer and consultant at the E&E Office (Education, Expertise and Research in Climate-Energy), which we were able to obtain – “SMRs, Nuclear Industry’s New Mirage” – sums up a great skepticism towards these little brothers of the mighty EPR reactor.

An expert at the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and co-founder of the Climate Action Network, the author assures that he does not want to position himself.In the controversial context between pro- and anti-nuclear” But “From a lone engineer’s point of view