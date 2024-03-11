A flat rate of 100 euros payable per training is due from May 1, 2024

From May 1, 2024, the government a A remaining flat rate charge of 100 euros Each training is funded through the Personal Training Account (CPF). The decision comes after much debate on how to finance vocational training for French workers. The Ministry of Economy initially wanted a minimum balance of 10%, but ultimately this option was not retained.

A measure promoting occupational integration

The implementation of this fixed-rate residual supports the June 21, 2023 law that extends the CPF to all land-based motor licenses. The latter is the objective Promote professional integration By allowing French people easy access to training tailored to their needs and the needs of the job market. Thus, since the beginning of the year, funding requests for two-wheeled licenses are almost equal to first place among the most requested certificates.

The remaining flat-rate benefits

Facilitates access to training: With a fixed price of 100 euros per training, workers can better anticipate the costs associated with their professional career and choose the training courses most relevant to them.

Reduces Inequality: By establishing a uniform out-of-pocket cost for all training financed by the CPF, the government seeks to reduce the disparity between workers who benefit from expensive training and those who receive less expensive training.

Encourages training: By limiting the financial costs of vocational training, the measure aims to encourage French workers to continuously invest in their skills and thus improve their employability.

Potential savings for the state

The introduction of the remaining fixed charge of 100 euros per training could also allow the state to generate significant savings. Indeed, according to some estimates, this measure may represent up to 375 million euros in savings throughout the year. However, it is important to note that these savings will not come at the expense of the quality of training offered, as most of the funds raised should be dedicated to strengthening support and monitoring systems for trainees.

Future challenges for the CPF system

Tailor the offer to the needs of the workers

Although the measure has been lauded for its ability to facilitate access to training and encourage investment in professional development, there are still challenges for the CPF system. will be a major challengeAccept the training offer according to the actual needs workers and businesses, so that they can take full advantage of the skills acquired.

Provide personal supervision and support

The success of the CPF system also depends on the capacity of the actors concerned Provide personal supervision and support trainees throughout their training course. It is necessary to put the necessary infrastructure in place to enable CPF beneficiaries to create coherent professional projects in line with their aspirations, especially thanks to the support of Professional Development Consultants (CEP).

Manage the flow of requests linked to extension of CPF

Finally, with the extension of the CPF to all land-based motor licenses and the introduction of the remaining flat-rate charge, training institutions risk a significant increase in requests. They must therefore be prepared to accept and respond to the requests of prospective trainees quickly and effectively to guarantee the success of this criterion and the full development of those who wish to be trained.

