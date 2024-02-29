Rockstar Games confirms the “home stretch” of development for April 2024

Ever since it was announced with fanfare in early December 2023, Rockstar Games has been very quiet about its upcoming flagship game: GTA 6. Expected for the year 2025, the publisher and developer of the title did not want to, without further details. Provide more information. Its parent company, Take Two Interactive, also did not reveal new details, only confirming that the title is expected on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S for 2025 and that development is progressing well.

Tonight, Rockstar Games decided to speak through Jennifer Kolbe, the firm’s vice-president, confirming that the final stretch of development is about to begin.

GTA 6: The Final Phase for April 2024

On December 5, 2023, Rockstar Games shook up the video game field with the release of the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI, which literally exploded three world records in 24 hours, bringing them all together, visiting players and fans on PS5 in 2025. and Xbox Series X/S.

After almost three months, Star Firm decided to communicate for the first time after the release of this first video to assure that the development of the game is going smoothly.

Rockstar Games Vice President Jennifer Kolbe sent an email to several reporters in the United States announcing the return of Rockstar employees to the office five days a week. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, teleworking has been favored in various studios of the star firm. From April 2024, Rockstar will end this way of working to achieve certain productivity and security levels to begin the “final stretch” of GTA 6 development.

By making these changes now, we’re in the best position to deliver the next Grand Theft Auto with the level of quality and polish we know it demands, as well as a release roadmap that matches the scale and ambition of the game.

Jennifer Kolbe, Vice President of Rockstar Games

A final pull doesn’t mean the game is ready, far from it. This stage can last for several months and even more than a year. This simply means that development is going well, Rockstar is on schedule and the game is almost ready. From now on, long months and long optimization sessions await the Rockstar teams for a perfectly finished game without a single glitch.

This polishing and optimization phase can take a long time, especially for ambitious open-world games like GTA 6. On the other hand, this transparent and assured communication can clearly assure fans and players about the intended release in 2025 and reduce risks. adjournment